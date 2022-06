An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and https://apnews.com/article/uvalde-school-shooting-politics-texas-us-news-shootings-f4db991b846223f3a4b76376e5789b00">kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police initially said a teacher had...

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO