All lanes on Route 3 north in Braintree closed following multi-vehicle crash

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic in Braintree.

BRAINTREE, Mass. — All lanes on Route 3 north in Braintree have been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with a fire on Tuesday morning.

MassDOT says the crash happened in the area of Exit 40.

Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route because the crash has blocked all travel lanes. Major delays are expected.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

