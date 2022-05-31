ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabukaru Taps CCP.FM For Weatherproof "SCC Cycling Jacket"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of its very first kiosk-style pop-up in Tokyo, Sabukaru has partnered with outdoor apparel label CCP.FM to develop a water-resistant coach jacket designed for cycling. The upcoming Sabukaru x CPP.FM coach jacket features a sleek black build with double two-way zippers and a buttoned flap. Reflective SCC logos are...

Wales Bonner and adidas Originals Reunite for '70s and '80s-Inspired Collection

London-based label Wales Bonner and adidas Originals have reunited for their fourth collaboration, once again looking to styles from the ’70s and ’80s. A particular point of influence comes from designer Grace Wales Bonner’s research into music and photography in Burkina Faso in this period, with the collection referencing the creative energy and individuality.
Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
HUF and Thrasher Unite for a Ballpark-Themed Collection

Following its recent Stüssy collaboration, HUF is now gearing up to release a collaborative collection Thrasher. Uniting with the skateboarding magazine, the collision brings together two Bay Area mainstays to celebrate their legacies. The HUF x Thrasher collection is inspired by baseball and marked by new takes on the...
Balenciaga Expands “The Lost Tape” With Fall 2022 Campaign

Still reigning as one of the world’s hottest brands, Balenciaga unveiled its new Fall 2022 campaign. The new campaign expands on “The Lost Tape” theme that encapsulated the brand’s ’90s-inspired collection. Specifically, the theme champions fashion ideas of this period while presenting “a message from...
Oakley Readies Return of its Mumbo Pro M Frame Surf Eyewear

As part of its “MUZM” collection, a carefully curated selection of re-released styles with new interpretations infused with today’s innovative technology, Oakley is now set to bring back its iconic ’90s surf eyewear, the Mumbo and Pro M Frame. Originally released more than 25 years ago, the styles will be re-introduced as a bundle in a limited edition release.
Supreme and Futura 2000 Unveil Collaborative Collection to Benefit Free Arts NYC

When Supreme season rolls around, you can always count on the New York-based streetwear company to come with a generous amount of collaborative collections. In recent memory, the brand has linked with the likes of Nike for corduroy and brushed-back fleece pieces with appliqué logos and Dr. Martens for a trio of web-adorned kicks, and now it’s set to kick off the month of June with a team-up with Futura 2000.
Nike Reveals a "Prep School" Inspired Air Max 95

While known for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation,. continues to breathe new life into its retro silhouettes. A staple for decades, the Air Max 95 once again takes on a fresh look. This human anatomy-inspired sneaker stays true to its original shape as Nike combines it with a “Prep School” themed colorway.
NICENESS Takes a Journey for SS22/FW22 Campaign

Tokyo-based label NICENESS has returned with its latest campaign that centers on the theme of journey. The latest edition is the second in a series of campaigns that centers on this theme. Titled “Journey to Margate,” the newly unveiled campaign blends the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 and Fall/Winter 2022 collections.
Concepts "Home Plate" Collection Dreams of a New England Summer

Following its highly-anticipated Nike Air Max 1 collaboration, Concepts returns with a new Summer capsule that captures the charm of a summer baseball game in Boston. “It might not be surprising that a brand built in the shadows of the Green Monster has an affinity for America’s pastime,” Concepts writes in a press release. “Of course, for Concepts, that connection builds far beyond play on the diamond. Baseball is a feeling, best expressed through the classic look of its uniform and the casual elegance of New England summer style.”
Stüssy Dedicates Its Next Collaborative Capsule To Saving the Coastal Waters With Heal the Bay

Stüssy continues to expand its lineup of staple t-shirts and hoodies with its latest collaboration with Heal The Bay. This time, the quintessential streetwear brand is all for a good cause, drawing attention to the environmental needs to keep coastal waters and watersheds in the Greater Los Angeles area safe, healthy and clean. Heal The Bay is an environmental non-profit based out of Santa Monica, California since 1985. The organization dedicates itself to maintaining natural bodies of water through initiatives like beach cleanups to protect the coastlines, restore waterways and carry out clean water policies.
Samsøe Samsøe Taps Nordisk for Another Outdoor Collection

Samsøe Samsøe has reunited with Nordisk for another collection that is suited for outdoor activities. Outfitted for camping, picnics or anything the outdoors calls upon, the collection comes prepared. The Samsøe Samsøe x Nordisk 2.0 collaboration consists of tote bags, water bottles, outdoor cooking equipment, double wall mugs and carabiners. This time around, the offering dips the pieces in four new shades: Galaxy Blue, Iced Aqua, Balsam Green and Radiant Yellow.
Jordan Brand Reveals the Air Jordan 8 "Taxi"

After being released in collaborative form with Jordan Brand hoops signee Rui Hachimura, the Air Jordan 8 is aiming to increase its output this season. The brand’s women’s category is welcoming the silhouette to release in new “Taxi” colorway, and it has just been revealed by way of official imagery.
Discover New Nike Styles for Gifts This Father’s Day

Is a hotspot when shopping for Father’s Day gifts with a wide array of offerings that range from sportswear to streetwear. There are sneakers that deliver classic aesthetics like the slim Blazer Mid ‘77 Premium, and models like the Air Monarch IV that provide an eye-catching silhouette. Nike also has innovative designs in their summer-ready accessories and apparel, which can complement existing items in dad’s daily wardrobe.
Louis Vuitton’s FW22 Spin-Off Show Lands in Bangkok

Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Fall/Winter 2022 collection recently had its second runway show, but this time the collection took root in Bangkok, Thailand. In honor of Virgil Abloh’s legacy, the decision to showcase the collection in a second location is based on Abloh’s focus on circularity. In tandem with this theme, the runway showcase furthers Abloh’s key themes of coming of age, the cycle of creativity and a global perspective. Just like the first show, the collection came to life in a Louis Dreamhouse which aptly displays the wonder that exists within boyhood. Opening the show was a cinematic prelude by director Sivaroj Kongsakul which portrayed the early experience of an 11-year-old boy in rural Thailand.
Here are the 10 Best Cities for Work-Life Balance in 2022

Software Kisi has compiled an ordered list of the top 100 best cities in the world for 2022 based on data comparing “work intensity, institutional support, legislation, and livability” in the current context of rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic and Russo-Ukrainian War. According to the study,...
Kanto Starter Returns With a Pink-Themed PSYSHOCK HOODIE and JEANS Release

For its latest release, Kanto Starter has returned to deliver its set of pink-themed offerings in the form of the PSYSHOCK HOODIE and JEANS. The latest Pokémon-inspired styles serve as a wearable expression of the beloved legendary Pokémon, Mew. Building on the full-zip hoodie design made popular by...
Take a Closer Look at the Highlights of ACRONYM's SS22 Technical Outerwear

Following Drop A and B of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection via HBX, we now have a closer look at the highlights of ACRONYM‘s technical jackets this season. Leading the latest lineup of outerwear is the black J96-GT jacket, made waterproof, windproof, and breathable with a GORE-TEX® PRO exterior. The jacket also features a detachable hood, four water-repellent zip pockets on the front, a press-stud-secured zip closure, as well as a 3L GORE-TEX Pro Bucket Hat that can be styled together or separately. Another piece that continues the brand’s affinity for functionality is the 2L Gore-Tex Infinium™ Windstopper® Jacket with an interior removable sling that acts as a cross-body strap for ease of carrying the jacket around. The J94-VT, in contrast, has more focus on aesthetics with a chenille panel of a “Wildcard” graphic on the left chest, drawn from an exploration of the collegiate varsity look. Rounding out the range is the lightweight Nylon Stretch Contour Jacket.
Here's a Look at Some Watches That Are Following Current FW22 Fashion Trends

There was a time when the watch was a crucial accessory to any outfit. You had the suit, tie, shoes, belt, and finally, the watch to tie it all together. For ’80s Hong Kong, it was the Rolex two-tone Datejust — much like the black submariner has found its way as a streetwear staple, the 36mm Datejust was a go-to for the yuppies of Central.
NEIGHBORHOOD and Suicoke Reconnect on the DEPA Sandal

Japanese footwear label Suicoke is certainly a collaborative powerhouse. This year alone the brand has teamed up with ENGINEERED GARMENTS, October’s Very Own and NEEDLES. Now, it joins forces with streetwear titan NEIGHBORHOOD on a follow-up collaboration to their MOTO Sandal from last year. This time, Suicoke’s DEPA is...

