Sabukaru Taps CCP.FM For Weatherproof "SCC Cycling Jacket"

Following Drop A and B of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection via HBX, we now have a closer look at the highlights of ACRONYM‘s technical jackets this season. Leading the latest lineup of outerwear is the black J96-GT jacket, made waterproof, windproof, and breathable with a GORE-TEX® PRO exterior. The jacket also features a detachable hood, four water-repellent zip pockets on the front, a press-stud-secured zip closure, as well as a 3L GORE-TEX Pro Bucket Hat that can be styled together or separately. Another piece that continues the brand’s affinity for functionality is the 2L Gore-Tex Infinium™ Windstopper® Jacket with an interior removable sling that acts as a cross-body strap for ease of carrying the jacket around. The J94-VT, in contrast, has more focus on aesthetics with a chenille panel of a “Wildcard” graphic on the left chest, drawn from an exploration of the collegiate varsity look. Rounding out the range is the lightweight Nylon Stretch Contour Jacket.

