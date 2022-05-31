ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

W-SR vs. Charles City on Y99.3

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

Listen Tuesday evening to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Tuesday evening the...

kwayradio.com

W-SR at Crestwood on KWAY Country

Thursday night on Y99.3 Crestwood softball edged Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2. Thursday night the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team beat Waterloo West 13-7. Listen Thursday evening to a doubleheader of Go-Hawk baseball as they play at Crestwood. Coverage begins at 4:45 on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR vs. West Delaware on KWAY Country

Listen Wednesday night to Waverly-Shell Rock baseball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Wednesday evening the Go-Hawks will make play at West Delaware in a game that was rained out from last week. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00. Tuesday night in high school baseball Waverly-Shell Rock swept Charles...
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

Go-Hawks to Play for Repeat Title

Thursday on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team earned a 4th consecutive berth to the State Championship Match in dramatic fashion as they beat Norwalk 1-0. Senior Macy Smith scored from the corner on an Olimpico with 25:28 to go in the first half. After that point the Go-Hawks survived an onslaught of Warrior shots to advance.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR Returns to State Semis

Tuesday on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team got by North Scott 3-1 in the State Quarterfinals. Morgan Aikey and Macy Smith gave the Go-Hawks a 2-0 lead at halftime. North Scott got within one goal in the second half and kept it close until Anna Stromberg scored with two seconds left.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR State Soccer on KWAY Country

Listen Thursday afternoon to the Class 2A Girls Soccer State Semifinals on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Thursday the 2-seeded Go-Hawks face 3-seed Norwalk, a team they beat 1-0 in penalty kicks on May 13th. Pre-match at 12:30 and kickoff at 12:45 in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
kwayradio.com

Sailors Win 21st Title

Wednesday Waterloo Columbus won the Class 1A Girls State Tennis Championship. It is their State record 21st title.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Baseball & Softball in Action

Wednesday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team fell to West Delaware 12-2 in 6 innings to drop to 5-2 on the season. The Go-Hawks are back in action at Waterloo West Thursday evening. Listen Thursday night to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Thursday evening the Go-Hawks host...
#Waverly Shell Rock#The Go Hawks
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Candidates Announced for Miss Edgewood

Edgewood is gearing up for Rodeo Days – and this year’s candidates for Miss Edgewood have been announced. The candidates are Elise Pape, Ellie Bockenstedt, Aliyah Heer, Emma Saddoris, Addy Kirby and Kassidy Krapfl. Miss Edgewood serves as a goodwill ambassador for Edgewood and the Edgewood Pro-Rodeo –...
EDGEWOOD, IA
kwayradio.com

Knights Win All-Sports Trophy; Lose Coach Pins

Wednesday it was announced that the Wartburg Knights won the American Rivers Conference All Sports Trophy. Wartburg has won it all 18 years of the trophy’s existence. Wartburg women’s soccer coach Tiffany Pins is leaving to become the head coach at William and Lee University in Virgina. Pins won conference coach and regional coach of the year in 2015 and her teams had a 132-53-1 record at Wartburg.
WAVERLY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Moratorium Yet Unsigned, New Cedar Rapids Casino Plans Released

As we reported last week, a 2-year moratorium on newly-built Iowa casinos passed in the state legislature. It was seen as a direct slap in the face to casino backers in Cedar Rapids and Linn County who, even as Governor Kim Reynolds continues to review the moratorium legislation, are still preparing for the development of a facility in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
WATERLOO, IA
hawkeyesports.com

2022 Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame Class Announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Letterwinners Club and the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday. The 33rd Hall of Fame Class includes Dallas Clark (football), Amy Fowler (field hockey), Dan Holm (wrestling), Kari Knopf (softball), Keith Noreen (baseball), George Roddy (men’s golf) and Nancilea Underwood (women’s swimming & diving).
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Maddie Poppe To Make Waterloo Summer Stop

Iowa's own Idol is performing a unique show in Waterloo this July, and tickets are already available now. This summer, Maddie Poppe is hitting the road again. Many artists (just like the rest of us) had their lives put on hold for the majority of the past two years due to the pandemic. Now, things are getting back to normal and artists are going back on tour.

