Waverly, IA

Title Defense Begins on KWAY Country

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen Tuesday to Waverly-Shell Rock Girls Soccer at the...

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

W-SR State Soccer on KWAY Country

Listen Thursday afternoon to the Class 2A Girls Soccer State Semifinals on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Thursday the 2-seeded Go-Hawks face 3-seed Norwalk, a team they beat 1-0 in penalty kicks on May 13th. Pre-match at 12:30 and kickoff at 12:45 in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
kwayradio.com

Go-Hawks to Play for Repeat Title

Thursday on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team earned a 4th consecutive berth to the State Championship Match in dramatic fashion as they beat Norwalk 1-0. Senior Macy Smith scored from the corner on an Olimpico with 25:28 to go in the first half. After that point the Go-Hawks survived an onslaught of Warrior shots to advance.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR at Crestwood on KWAY Country

Thursday night on Y99.3 Crestwood softball edged Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2. Thursday night the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team beat Waterloo West 13-7. Listen Thursday evening to a doubleheader of Go-Hawk baseball as they play at Crestwood. Coverage begins at 4:45 on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR Returns to State Semis

Tuesday on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team got by North Scott 3-1 in the State Quarterfinals. Morgan Aikey and Macy Smith gave the Go-Hawks a 2-0 lead at halftime. North Scott got within one goal in the second half and kept it close until Anna Stromberg scored with two seconds left.
WAVERLY, IA
Waverly, IA
Sports
City
Waverly, IA
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
kwayradio.com

Sailors Win 21st Title

Wednesday Waterloo Columbus won the Class 1A Girls State Tennis Championship. It is their State record 21st title.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR vs. West Delaware on KWAY Country

Listen Wednesday night to Waverly-Shell Rock baseball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Wednesday evening the Go-Hawks will make play at West Delaware in a game that was rained out from last week. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00. Tuesday night in high school baseball Waverly-Shell Rock swept Charles...
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

Baseball & Softball in Action

Wednesday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team fell to West Delaware 12-2 in 6 innings to drop to 5-2 on the season. The Go-Hawks are back in action at Waterloo West Thursday evening. Listen Thursday night to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Thursday evening the Go-Hawks host...
#Kway Country#Go Hawks
kmaland.com

Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
WATERLOO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Candidates Announced for Miss Edgewood

Edgewood is gearing up for Rodeo Days – and this year’s candidates for Miss Edgewood have been announced. The candidates are Elise Pape, Ellie Bockenstedt, Aliyah Heer, Emma Saddoris, Addy Kirby and Kassidy Krapfl. Miss Edgewood serves as a goodwill ambassador for Edgewood and the Edgewood Pro-Rodeo –...
EDGEWOOD, IA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1390 KRFO

Moratorium Yet Unsigned, New Cedar Rapids Casino Plans Released

As we reported last week, a 2-year moratorium on newly-built Iowa casinos passed in the state legislature. It was seen as a direct slap in the face to casino backers in Cedar Rapids and Linn County who, even as Governor Kim Reynolds continues to review the moratorium legislation, are still preparing for the development of a facility in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hawkeyes: ‘Bubble was tight, but it still isn’t right’

Iowa was left in the bullpen when the NCAA baseball tournament selections were announced earlier this week – and it wasn’t even the Big Ten’s biggest snub. Rutgers (44-15), which entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed and lost to Michigan (32-26) in the championship game, was not among the field of 64. The Wolverines earned the conference’s automatic bid with the tourney win and only top-seeded Maryland joined them in moving on.
IOWA CITY, IA
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

John Deere to move cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date...
WATERLOO, IA
KICK AM 1530

One Iowa town is a Top 30 place in the Country to Raise a Family

When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

