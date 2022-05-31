ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Two people flown to the hospital following motorcycle crash in Armstrong County

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADYS BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to the hospital...

www.wtae.com

butlerradio.com

Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Sent To Hospital In Connoquenessing Crash

We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At least one person taken to hospital as crews spend hours searching throughout North Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed North Park overnight.Details are limited but police and fire crews spent hours performing some sort of search in the park.The search started around midnight, with crews setting up a command post and using ATVs and spotlights to search for something.Allegheny County Police and McCandless Police were both involved in the search.Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person was transported from the scene.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Route 8 Crash Results In Thursday Afternoon Traffic Backups

A crash in Penn Township caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident on Route 8 South at the intersection with Airport Road. Crews from Penn Township were among those responding to find two vehicles with front...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Couple dead after Clarion County motorcycle crash

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A man and a woman were both killed in a motorcycle crash in Clarion County. State police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on May 25 along Route 322 in Clarion. Police said John Jaehn, 46, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Rachel Jaehn,...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In ATV Crash

At least two people were injured Wednesday afternoon when an ATV overturned in Penn Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Three Degree Road. Crews from Penn Township and Butler Ambulance were among those responding...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle crashes into apartment building in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into an apartment building in West Mifflin, leaving a hole in the side of the building. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Mifflin Estates Apartment Complex off of Lebanon School Road. A viewer shared pictures of the damage telling...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
explore venango

Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 285 Sends Cochranton Woman to Hospital

GREENWOOD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 285 on Tuesday evening. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred on Tuesday, May 31, around 5:19 p.m. in Cochranton, Greenwood Township, Crawford County. Police say...
wtae.com

63-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

MINERAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 63-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash in Mineral Township, Venango County. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on Jackson Center Polk Road. State police said Richard Adams, of Polk, was headed west when he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested after hitting child riding on bike while DUI in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

State police investigate after 6-year-old brings pocketknife to school

INDIANA, Pa. — State police said an investigation was triggered at an Indiana County elementary school after a 6-year-old student was found with a pocketknife. According to officials, a trooper was conducting a security check at East Pike Elementary School in White Township Thursday morning when the trooper was approached by a parent.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

