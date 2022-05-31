Two people flown to the hospital following motorcycle crash in Armstrong County

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Interstate 79 north bound at mile marker 81 in Cranberry Township, Butler County around 6:20 PM Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it...
YOUNGSTOWN, Pa. — A car crashed into a home in Youngstown, Westmoreland County Wednesday. The incident happened at 11:37 a.m. at a home on Route 982 south of Hamilton Avenue. No one in the car or the house was injured. The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station posted photos from the...
We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed North Park overnight.Details are limited but police and fire crews spent hours performing some sort of search in the park.The search started around midnight, with crews setting up a command post and using ATVs and spotlights to search for something.Allegheny County Police and McCandless Police were both involved in the search.Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person was transported from the scene.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a crash that involved a school bus in Indiana County Wednesday morning. State police said they were dispatched to Chambersville Road near Route 119 in Rayne Township just before 8:30 a.m. Authorities said a Mazda sedan was traveling east on Chambersville...
A crash in Penn Township caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident on Route 8 South at the intersection with Airport Road. Crews from Penn Township were among those responding to find two vehicles with front...
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A man and a woman were both killed in a motorcycle crash in Clarion County. State police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on May 25 along Route 322 in Clarion. Police said John Jaehn, 46, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Rachel Jaehn,...
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — One person has been arrested and charged following an hours-long search in North Park early Friday morning. Around 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Police said they were notified by dispatchers that a person nearby heard a woman screaming near the tennis courts. When officers arrived, they approached a...
At least two people were injured Wednesday afternoon when an ATV overturned in Penn Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Three Degree Road. Crews from Penn Township and Butler Ambulance were among those responding...
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bud McMasters said when his wife spotted a burned car on their Canton Township property Tuesday, he, his neighbor and dozens of online friends began trying to figure out how it got there and whether someone intentionally set it on fire near his pond. Burned...
One driver narrowly escapes crashing into a house after being hit by a car. This accident took place around 4 p.m. near the intersection of East 38th Street and Burton Avenue. According to Erie Police, a driver ran a red light and hit another car. The car that was hit was sent into the yard […]
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into an apartment building in West Mifflin, leaving a hole in the side of the building. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Mifflin Estates Apartment Complex off of Lebanon School Road. A viewer shared pictures of the damage telling...
GREENWOOD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 285 on Tuesday evening. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred on Tuesday, May 31, around 5:19 p.m. in Cochranton, Greenwood Township, Crawford County. Police say...
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — “Don’t let me die.”. From his hospital bed, 86-year-old James Dent was unsure if he was going to live after he had been shot in the back. Prosecutors showed video of him in Mercy Hospital, asking nurses if he was going to live.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Maryland is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and other offenses after police said she crashed into another vehicle in Westmoreland County and then ran away from the scene with her 2-year-old son. The crash happened around...
MINERAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 63-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash in Mineral Township, Venango County. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on Jackson Center Polk Road. State police said Richard Adams, of Polk, was headed west when he...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
INDIANA, Pa. — State police said an investigation was triggered at an Indiana County elementary school after a 6-year-old student was found with a pocketknife. According to officials, a trooper was conducting a security check at East Pike Elementary School in White Township Thursday morning when the trooper was approached by a parent.
