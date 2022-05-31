ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

Massive Fire at Grand Bear Resort Near Starved Rock State Park

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFierce winds fueled a massive fire that destroyed seven cabins...

1470 WMBD

Drag racer catches fire, causes over $1M in damage to Peoria business

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters report a high performance drag racing vehicle burst into flames late Thursday, leading to more than a million dollars in damage to a local business. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews responded to the business in the 900 block of...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Couple who lost home in Grand Bear fire to move on

A couple who lost their home in a massive fire at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica on Monday say they will try to move forward. No one was hurt in the wind driven fire that destroyed seven cabins and over twenty individual units, but Sheila and Mark Brombosz's home was reduced to ashes.
NORTH UTICA, IL
North Utica, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
North Utica, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
North Utica, IL
Crime & Safety
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In crash on Joliet’s west side

On Thursday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured on the west side of Joliet. At 6:53pm on June 2, Company 9 from the Joliet Fire Department responded to the intersection of Theodore St. and River Rd. for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they found a car and motorcycle had been involved. The driver of the motorcycle, a 58 year old male, was lying on the ground with bystanders performing CPR. He was treated and rapid transported to Ascension St. Joes in critical condition. The driver of the car, a 40 year old male was uninjured in the accident. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the accident.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a violent crash in Sauk Village. Firefighters were called to a fiery accident around 8:30 p.m. near Torrence Avenue and Sauk Trail. The fire chief told CBS 2 at the scene that six people were transported to local hospitals. There was no word late Thursday on the accident victims' condition or the cause of the crash.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
starvedrock.media

Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Family Displaced In Grand Bear Fire

Imagine losing everything in a fire. That's what happened to a family of six in the Grand Bear Resort blaze. Lena Beale of La Salle has organized a Go Fund Me account on behalf of her sister Grace, her husband Jason and their four children. They're uninjured but lost everything in the Memorial Day fire.
LASALLE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brandt Construction trailer gets damaged during break in; tools get scattered along I-74

Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Man seriously injured in deer vs motorcycle accident

PEORIA, Ill. – A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers Corner. Peoria...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Car bursts into flames at automotive customization shop

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief says the owner of an automotive customization shop is lucky he got out when he did when the car he was working on “burst into flames” Thursday. Battalion Chief Tom Sander says the owner of Herring...
PEORIA, IL
Accidents
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Peotone

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead after three vehicles crash in Peotone Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at Wilmington-Peotone Road west of 104th Avenue, and half a mile east of the Bengston Christmas Tree Farm.The Peotone Fire Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash. A tanker truck was apparently among them, and there were reports of a fuel leak.One driver was killed. The other two did not need to be hospitalized. Further details were not immediately available.
PEOTONE, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGN News

Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two people died and five others were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer, police said. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. just west of South Bend and closed all eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic was being diverted from the toll […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
wjol.com

Fifteen People Injured In Boat Fire In LaSalle County

Illinois State Police Conservation Police and District 17 Troopers responded to a report of boat fire atSpring Brook Marina, LaSalle County. Multiple injuries are reported on scene with at least one person transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries. The boat had 17 occupants, 13 were transported to...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

26-year-old man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan off Northerly Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 26-yera-old man died Tuesday night after nearly drowning off Northerly Island. Another man told rescuers he was swimming with his partner near the 12th Street Beach around 7 p.m., when he turned around and noticed his partner was missing. Fire department divers pulled the man out, but they think he had been underwater for about 15 minutes. He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in "grave" condition and later died. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters crushed after kids wreck Homewood Acres volunteer firehouse

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- Vandals destroyed the Homewood Acres volunteer firehouse over Memorial Day weekend – and the break-in happened in broad daylight. The discovery was made days later, and the vandals were kids caught on camera. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, the firehouse at 3860 183rd St. in the unincorporated community of Homewood Acres was left looking like a tornado had ripped through it. Every single one of the 11 rooms in the firehouse was a disaster area. Cameras caught four kids making a mess of the place the members of the volunteer fire...
HOMEWOOD, IL
starvedrock.media

Rescue Crews Called After Canoe Overturns On Fox River

An unplanned dip in the Fox River for a couple of people and a dog. Serena Fire Department and the Sheridan Ambulance Service were summoned just after 11 Monday morning about a canoe flipped over just north of Route 52. Two people and a dog fell out of the canal. They were rescued without any injuries.
SERENA, IL

