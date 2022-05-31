Bands with Girls' Names

NEW YORK - It may sound like the start of a joke but an Alaskan woman did remove an opossum from a Brooklyn bar. It happened last week at Temkin's Bar on Greenpoint Avenue in the Greenpoint section. Sara Fulton, who is an Alaskan native, calmly grabbed the animal by...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Darrell Smith, 32, of Mariners Harbor, and Benji Ohikuare, 31, of Port Richmond say the power of social media can make or break a business. And for these two business partners, it definitely “made” their business dreams reality. After getting nearly three million views...
BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) — Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his work on “The Wire” was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. Police said Williams, 54, who played the character Omar on “The Wire,” was found by a family member, reported local ABC affiliate WABC.
Coney Waffle is well known down the shore for its delicious and creative kosher ice cream creations. With summer fast approaching, the sweets shop has chosen the perfect time to open its second branch, this time at Coney Island. The menu features over-the-top milkshakes, waffle ice cream sandwiches, and over...
That’s the promise of Bingo Wholesale, a warehouse supermarket that specializes in Kosher products. And yes, it is known as the “Kosher Costco.”. Adding to its three locations, Bingo Wholesale is coming to Long Island next year, its first location here. Already, the wholesaler has stores in Brooklyn,...
Long Island got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 film “Jaws” when a shark found itself in a precarious position after it washed up onshore. A quick-thinking commercial fisherman jumped into action to help assist a shark that was struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout north of the Loop Parkway Bridge in Nassau County.
STATEN ISLAN, N.Y. -- Malibu Barbie looks great for 50 years old. This year the original California gal will celebrate her 50th birthday, and she’s marking the milestone by touring the country in a 1970s’ beach-inspired pop-up truck. Stops this month for the Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck’s 2022...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Julius Mehrberg, a home builder and developer of single and multi-family homes in Manhattan, on Staten Island, in Brooklyn, Queens, and on Long Island, died May 26 in his Jupiter, Fla. home. He was 92. Mr. Mehrberg, a first generation American to parents Louis and...
As the temperatures rise and spirits follow suit with summer vacation time around the corner, if you are in New York City, here are three Black-owned restaurants that you have to check out for a quick bite, an artisan cocktail, or a trendy Instagram worthy meal. 1. Miss Lilys (Lower...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Roman Plaza in Mariners Harbor primes to open with three restaurants plus a much-anticipated Asian Foods supermarket. But what’s the timeline for openings at the shopping complex located at 2343 Forest Avenue?. First comes the good news, depending on one’s food perspective. The...
How many businesses can say that they've been around for 84 years? Not many. The community is losing a great "mom-and-pop" shop. If you've been in business for over eight decades, you have to be doing something right. As is the case with most stores that stand the test of...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Surveillance video released Wednesday by the NYPD shows what authorities described as a shootout between two groups of four individuals on a residential street in Coney Island late Sunday afternoon. The footage shows one of the groups approaching on foot, then several of them pulling...
Jose Gonzalez, 35, was found disemboweled in his bed on Tuesday eveningHis body was found by his landlord who had gone to collect rent moneyPolice declared the man's death to be a homicide on Wednesday morningCops say the man from Queens, New York was lying on his bed with 'severe trauma to his torso'Victim's face and abdomen were covered in dried blood and intestines exposedPolice say they believe his new roommate was responsible for the killing.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In line with the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Borough President Vito J. Fossella and New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol announce the new site of the Staten Island Borough Command Center (BCC). The BCC will serve as a hub for NYC Emergency...
By Christopher Verga ~ IN THE EARLY MORNING hours of Ash Wednesday, March 7, 1962, the south shore was hit by a nor’easter. Unlike a hurricane, which strikes the coast with brute force but for a brief time, a nor’easter batters the beach for a more extended time. Sometimes lasting over 24 hours, a nor’easter can cause more damage than a hurricane.
