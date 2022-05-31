Boil Water Advisory Issued

A report recently released from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows that the average electric bill in Wayne County is slightly lower than in some neighboring counties. The report uses data from 2020 and the data shows that the average monthly electric bill in Wayne County was $104. Russell County had the highest average in the immediate area at $117. That was almost equal to the average bill in Pulaski County. Clinton county showed an average of $109.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO