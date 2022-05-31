Boil Water Advisory Issued

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service conducted a storm assessment survey across the eastern portion of neighboring Adair County near the Adair-Russell county line from the storms that occurred on Thursday, May 26th, and found that straight line winds of 80 to 85 mph was the culprit of the extensive damage to trees and utility poles.
WATCH | Fayette Co. Health Dept. starting ‘fight the bite’ campaign to reduce mosquito population. Normally in the summer the health department partners with the city to spray certain areas daily that usually serve as mosquito breeding grounds, but this year they came up with a more efficient and effective way to get rid of the bugs.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Priority Medical Transport will be the new medical transportation service in Whitley, Knox and Laurel county. Transportation to and from any medical care service will be available to patients in area through the new service. The transport service includes a van that can hold a patient...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the I-75 Exit 15 northbound on-ramp in Whitley County will be closed beginning Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until Sunday, June 26th. They say this is to perform pavement operations for the Roundabouts Project at the intersection of...
MANCHESTER, KY (June 1, 2022) - News Release By: Stella B. House, Attorney-at-Law, PSC: The filing deadline to seek election to the available positions in District Numbers 1 and 3 of the Clay County School Board is June 7th at 4:00 P.M., EST. Candidates desiring to seek election to one...
A report recently released from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows that the average electric bill in Wayne County is slightly lower than in some neighboring counties. The report uses data from 2020 and the data shows that the average monthly electric bill in Wayne County was $104. Russell County had the highest average in the immediate area at $117. That was almost equal to the average bill in Pulaski County. Clinton county showed an average of $109.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of heavy traffic on I-75 in Laurel County. The Laurel County Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that holiday traffic on I-75 Northbound. Officials remind drivers to give themselves time to react and slow down. They say heavy traffic is...
IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A groundbreaking will be held for a new multi-use tourist attraction and economic development project in Irvine. According to a press release, state and federal officials, along with industry leaders will gather at the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation. The project integrates the region’s history, natural beauty, and culture in a 45-acre rail-centered campus.
There were a total of 22 new COVID cases reported in Russell County last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That’s up 12 cases from what was reported the week prior. Russell County’s incidence rate is also the 45th highest in the state, with a rate...
SOMERSET, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of vacationers are hitting the waters this holiday weekend for some fun in the sun. On Lake Cumberland in Pulaski County, there’s a new tool just launched that is aimed at helping keep you and your family safe while out on the water. “Pulaski County...
WILLISBURG, Ky. — At Isaiah House Treatment Center in Washington County, the kitchen staff feeds dozens of clients a day. It has also become a place where graduates of the program, like Nicholas Duncan, support others in their recovery. “Never thought it would be something I was good at...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a sad day for those in Hazard who remember the glory days of the old Grand Hotel building. It was once home to a Chinese restaurant and apartments. On Wednesday morning, a bulldozer was picking up bricks from the torn-down walls. “You hate to...
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Tracy Garner of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-3rd degree (EMS, Fire or Rescue Squad). Garner was released from custody after posting a Bond.
UPDATE (9:30 P.M.) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says the driver of a semi that crashed on I-64 East in Montgomery County near mile marker 105 has died. The driver was identified as Bobby Wayne Waldridge from Springfield, Kentucky. According to the coroner’s office, Waldridge was 56 years old.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky State Police will once again be conducting safety checkpoints across central Kentucky to start the month. Multiple posts, including KSP Post 12 in Frankfort which covers Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette Counties, will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many schools and organizations are re-evaluating their school safety plans in the wake of recent mass shootings. Danville Mayor Mike Perros said something about the mass shooting in Texas hit a strong nerve. He said he wants to make sure his community has every base covered in preparing for the worst possible thing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester police say traffic is moving again on I-64 East in Montgomery County after a deadly crash. The Montgomery County coroner told WKYT that 56-year-old Bobby Wayne Waldridge died. The coroner said the cause of death was under investigation and the body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 39-year old Margaret Sanderson. Deputies say she was last seen on South KY 1223, nine miles south of London around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She’s 5’4″ and 150...
