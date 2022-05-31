ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales lowest since summer 2021

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sb7of_0fvXQTEr00

The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has fallen to its lowest level for nine months.

A total of 547 deaths registered in the seven days to May 20 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 24% on the previous week and is the lowest total since early August 2021.

It is the third week in a row that deaths have decreased, which suggests the figures are now on a downwards trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWqUO_0fvXQTEr00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

There have been similarly sharp falls in recent months in the number of Covid-19 infections and patients in hospital with the virus.

Infections in both England and Wales hit an all-time high at the end of March, but in England they have dropped to levels last seen in November 2021 and in Wales they are back to where they were in September.

Hospital patients in England are now at their lowest level since July 2021, while in Wales they are the lowest since September.

All the latest data suggests there is an ongoing fall in the prevalence of Covid-19 among the population, with the virus circulating at much lower levels than those seen during the Omicron BA.2 wave earlier in the year.

The last remaining Covid restrictions anywhere in the UK were lifted on Monday, when the legal requirement to wear a face-covering in health and care settings in Wales came to an end.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said people could look forward to a “brighter future”, though he urged the public to keep taking steps to protect themselves, such as self-isolating if they have Covid symptoms and staying up-to-date with vaccinations.

Overall, 198,079 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

The highest number on a single day was 1,488, on January 19 2021.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8 2020.

Around nine in 10 deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate since the start of the pandemic have coronavirus as the primary cause of death, with a minority listing the virus as a contributory factor.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Drakeford
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighbouring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The rouble, now an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Covid#First Minister Of Wales#Uk
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

Princess Royal feeds penguins on visit to zoo

The Princess Royal has fed penguins and met young Ukrainian refugees on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo. She and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are in the Scottish capital as members of the royal family visit the nations of the UK over the long weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
ANIMALS
newschain

Dublin Airport running ‘very efficiently’ ahead of bank holiday weekend

Dublin Airport is running “very efficiently” on Friday morning, as around 200,000 people are set to travel through the airport over the bank holiday weekend. Travellers avoided some of the disorder witnessed over the previous weekend, with management at the airport expressing confidence that the system should run smoothly in the days to come.
WORLD
newschain

In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from...
U.K.
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Eugenie shares touching family jubilee celebration photos

Princess Eugenie has shared a touching photo of her family waving at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flyover. Eugenie, 32, is pictured standing with husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, who is holding their one-year-old son August. The smartly dressed trio are standing on a London rooftop waving to the aircraft, at...
WORLD
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy