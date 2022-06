CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people who were arrested in the aftermath of a mass shooting in downtown Charleston have bonded out. Court records state that 50-year-old Tahira McGee, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and 35-year-old Maurice Malloy bonded out on Tuesday. Investigators say the three were not involved in the actual shooting that injured 10 people, but were arrested following the incident.

