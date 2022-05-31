ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knitters create life-size woollen Queen ahead of Jubilee celebrations

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aw0wD_0fvXP5Lh00

A life-size woollen Queen created by a group of knitters for the Platinum Jubilee is proving a hit with locals.

The knitted monarch and a pet corgi were installed in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, at the weekend and villagers have already been stopping to pose for pictures with Her Majesty ahead of the celebrations.

The figure, whose outfit is accessorised with a knitted handbag, sash and crown, was created by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers, who began working on decorations for the Queen’s Jubilee last July.

They’ve also decorated the area with knitted bunting, chains, soldiers and post box toppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxkQm_0fvXP5Lh00
The life-size knitted Queen and a corgi has proved a hit with locals in the village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Anita Armitt, 66, who set up the group with a friend, said about 40 women, aged between 10 and 80, came together for the creations.

She said: “It has been wonderful. It’s a group of people that actually didn’t know each other before and some still haven’t met but we speak to each other on Facebook.

“We welcome anybody who wants to have a go and everything that has been made has been utilised.”

The mannequin used to create the Queen, donated by a shop fitter in the village, was stored in Mrs Armitt’s house for almost a year before she was unveiled in the village.

She said: “She has been in my dining room in various stages of dress.

“The first night she was out I felt like I had to go down and say goodnight to her because I’d got into the routine of doing it!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4obf_0fvXP5Lh00
The knitted Queen was created by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The project started off with knitters making six-inch squares of red, white and blue wool which have been used to create the Queen’s dress, cape and red carpet.

Mrs Armitt said a cage was created around the mannequin to support the weight of the dress and she is hoping it will be sturdy enough to withstand the weather.

Red, white and blue bollard covers, created by Holmes Chapel U3A, have also been added to brighten up the area.

Word of the village decorations is already spreading and visitors have been coming from further afield to have a look.

Mrs Armitt said: “One couple told me they’d stopped off for a coffee while they were here, so it’s great for local business too.”

She is now collecting photos people have taken with the Queen to go into an album.

The decorations will be in place as the village celebrates with a beacon lighting on Thursday night and a big picnic on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aDlV_0fvXP5Lh00
A knitted topper of the Queen and Windsor Castle has been placed on a post box in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Knitters in Holmes Chapel are not the only ones to mark the occasion, with post box toppers appearing around the country in the build-up to the anniversary.

In New Brighton, Wirral, a knitted topper of the Queen and Windsor Castle has been placed on a post box and in Belle Vale, Liverpool, a post box has been topped with a crown.

