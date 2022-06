The Binance head said he held no fiat and all his holdings are in cryptocurrency. Despite the crypto markets plunging again after a short-lived run sending Bitcoin above the $32,000 level, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) – the CEO of the largest crypto exchange by trading volume – reiterated his bullish view on the industry in the long run. He insisted that the asset is an investment as well as a currency, and the crypto space will continue growing despite the recently rising volatility.

