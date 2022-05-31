Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part Two - Robert Lewandowski And Christopher Nkunku

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. With Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino all possibly leaving, The Reds will need to bring in some attacking players. Part two looks into Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich and Poland

Age: 33

Position: Striker

Strength(s): Finishing; Movement; Hold Up Play

Weakness(es): Versatility; Age

Current Market Value: £45m

Current Wage: £329,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value : £30m

Why Liverpool? Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers football as seen, but at the age of 33, would Jurgen Klopp take a chance on him? Despite being the age he is, the Polish superstar has continued to put up record-breaking numbers in the last two seasons. Lewandowski guarantees goals and goals lead to wins. It's that simple sometimes.

Possibility (out of 10): 2

IMAGO / MIS

Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig and France

Age: 24

Position: Striker/Attacking Midfielder

Strength(s): Versatility; Dribbling; Link Up Play

Weakness(es): Experience

Current Market Value: £58.5m

Current Wage: £51,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value : £45m

Why Liverpool? A Jurgen Klopp player. Christopher Nkunku can play as the frontman and a bit further back in a no.10 role, which could allow the Liverpool manager to change up the tactics more often, without losing anything. At 24, the Frenchman still has bags of potential and could be a like-for-like replacement for Sadio Mane in the long term.

Possibility (out of 10): 7

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

