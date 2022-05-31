Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part Two - Robert Lewandowski And Christopher Nkunku
The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. With Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino all possibly leaving, The Reds will need to bring in some attacking players. Part two looks into Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.
Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich and Poland
Age: 33
Position: Striker
Strength(s): Finishing; Movement; Hold Up Play
Weakness(es): Versatility; Age
Current Market Value: £45m
Current Wage: £329,000 per week
Predicted Transfer Value : £30m
Why Liverpool? Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers football as seen, but at the age of 33, would Jurgen Klopp take a chance on him? Despite being the age he is, the Polish superstar has continued to put up record-breaking numbers in the last two seasons. Lewandowski guarantees goals and goals lead to wins. It's that simple sometimes.
Possibility (out of 10): 2
Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig and France
Age: 24
Position: Striker/Attacking Midfielder
Strength(s): Versatility; Dribbling; Link Up Play
Weakness(es): Experience
Current Market Value: £58.5m
Current Wage: £51,000 per week
Predicted Transfer Value : £45m
Why Liverpool? A Jurgen Klopp player. Christopher Nkunku can play as the frontman and a bit further back in a no.10 role, which could allow the Liverpool manager to change up the tactics more often, without losing anything. At 24, the Frenchman still has bags of potential and could be a like-for-like replacement for Sadio Mane in the long term.
Possibility (out of 10): 7
Read More Liverpool Coverage
