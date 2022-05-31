Esther Dettmann, 54, of Sac City

A Spencer woman has been arrested after she gained entry to a residence by pretending to be a police officer and assaulted an individual. According to Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton, late in the afternoon last Wednesday, May 25th, the Clay County Communications Center received several 911 calls about an assault that had occurred at 916 2nd Avenue West in Spencer. An investigation determined 28-year-old Tiffany Clabaugh of Spencer had arrived at the residence and announced that she was a police officer. Once the occupant opened the door, Clabaugh forced entry into the residence and assaulted one of the occupants with a tire iron. Clabaugh and the male adult victim both suffered head injuries, and were treated at a Spencer Hospital.

2 DAYS AGO