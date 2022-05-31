Esther Dettmann, 54, of Sac City

MEMORIAL SERVICES – 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas, Iowa with Pastor John Mayer officiating. BURIAL – will be held at a later date. VISITATION: from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas....
FUNERAL SERVICES - 1:30 P.M., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the. Elfsborg Lutheran Church near Pomeroy, Iowa, with Lay Pastor Marlene Nimke officiating. BURIAL – Elfsborg Lutheran Cemetery near Pomeroy, Iowa. VISITATION – from 4 to 6 PM., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas,...
Douglas P. Hickman, age 60, of Rembrandt, Iowa died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home in Rembrandt. Celebration of Life services will take place Friday, June 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rembrandt Fire Station in Rembrandt, Iowa. The Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in...
Upper Des Moines Opportunity has a new Executive Director. Julie Edwards took over the position in April. Edwards has 27 years of experience as a progressive leader, which started as the UDMO Early Childhood Programs Coordinator in the Spencer Early Childhood Center, and most recently as the UDMO Early Childhood Programs Director.
Buena Vista University continued its sterling reputation of advancing students to medical school with the addition of 2022 graduates Molly Barten and Jade Hays, both of whom earned bachelor’s degrees in biomedical sciences. Barten will attend the Indiana University School of Medicine’s Rural Education Program. Hays has been admitted...
Storm Lake received 5.34 inches of rain during the month of May, according to measurements taken outside the radio stations. The average high temperature was close to 70 degrees, while the average low temperature for Storm Lake in May was slightly under 50 degrees. There were two days where the temperature reached 90 degrees or above. However, there were seven days where the temp only got into the 50's.
A Storm Lake woman, who was sentenced to probation late last year for multiple methamphetamine possession offenses, was given an additional condition on Tuesday in Buena Vista County District Court. 41-year-old Melinda Smith was placed on probation this past December for Third Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, a class D felony....
Rocio Flores-Gonzales has posed for three special photos at Buena Vista University’s Victory Bell. The first occurred when she was a toddler. The second came four years ago when she joined nine fellow BVU freshmen in the landmark Clausen Family Education for Service Scholars (EFS) initiative. The latest opportunity...
The City of Storm Lake's 2021 Consumer Confidence Report, known as the Water Quality Report, is now available. Storm Lake residents can view the Water Quality Report on the City's website at www.stormlake.org/ccr.
A Spencer woman has been arrested after she gained entry to a residence by pretending to be a police officer and assaulted an individual. According to Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton, late in the afternoon last Wednesday, May 25th, the Clay County Communications Center received several 911 calls about an assault that had occurred at 916 2nd Avenue West in Spencer. An investigation determined 28-year-old Tiffany Clabaugh of Spencer had arrived at the residence and announced that she was a police officer. Once the occupant opened the door, Clabaugh forced entry into the residence and assaulted one of the occupants with a tire iron. Clabaugh and the male adult victim both suffered head injuries, and were treated at a Spencer Hospital.
More arrests have been made in connection to a fight that involved several people at Mo's Bar in downtown Storm Lake earlier in May. This past Friday, Storm Lake Police arrested 29-year-old Natasha Palomares of Lakeside and 27-year-old Christina Garza of Omaha, Nebraska. They were both wanted on Buena Vista County warrants in connection to the fight that occurred on May 14th.
The pitching of Cale Brechwald, and a late homerun by Preston McCoy, helped Alta Aurelia to a 4-1 win at Pocahontas Area last night (Wed). The Warriors had a two-out rally in the 3rd that started with a single by Tanner Randall, which was followed by walks to McCoy and Brechwald. A grounder hit by Carson Reinert turned into an error which allowed two runs to score.
Spencer 21, Storm Lake 2 (Tigers scored 15 runs in the top of 7th) Newell-Fonda 12, Manson Northwest Webster 0 (Kierra Jungers struck out eight in four innings. Macy Sievers had two hits and 3 RBI) Pocahontas Area 11, Alta-Aurelia 4. Southeast Valley 6, Sioux Central 5 (Rebels had 13...
A Storm Lake man was arrested for stealing items from vehicles in the Tyson Pork Plant parking lot area. Storm Lake Police were called to the area around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Tyson security officers reported that they saw a person trying to enter parked cars in the parking lot. A clothing description was provided of the suspect, who was located at the scene and identified by police as 29-year-old Toe Kye of Storm Lake.
Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Ida County in response to recent severe weather. The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. Ida County endured strong wind damage from storms on Monday, which led to fallen trees, branches, and other debris. Holstein and Galva were especially hit hard.
Buena Vista University has named Brandon Johnson as its new Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing. Johnson, a 2004 BVU graduate, comes to BVU from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tenn., where he served as Vice President for Enrollment Management & Career Placement, leading a team that helped the institution achieve the highest number of freshmen admitted in school history.
A Fonda man was arrested on multiple charges for allegedly causing a public disturbance. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, back on the evening of May 23rd, several residents in Fonda notified a deputy that a man was walking around, possibly intoxicated, yelling at citizens driving by, and walking out in front of vehicles. The man, 46-year-old Brian Herring, was located in the 200 block of Main Street in Fonda. It was determined that he was intoxicated. Herring resisted arrest, and a taser deployment was utilized.
