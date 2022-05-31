ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Here’s How a Pair of Brooklyn BBQ Pitmasters Cook Up Collard Greens

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gh8JP_0fvXNGTV00
Pig Beach's collard greens will put some meat on your ribs. HarperCollins Publishers

A member of the brassica family that also includes highly nutritious vegetables like kale and broccoli, collard greens are sturdy, versatile and sneaky delicious when cooked long, low and slow with a ham hock or bacon for seasoning.

That’s exactly how Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride do it at their BBQ haven Pig Beach in Brooklyn alongside the Gowanus Canal, except their greens have some extra add-ins that aren’t always found in the traditional dish, including bits and pieces of leftover brisket or pulled pork.

McBride, who just released the Pig Beach BBQ Cookbook: Smoked, Grilled, Roasted, and Sauced along with his co-author Abdoo, grew up eating his grandmother’s collard greens which drew on a recipe she was taught in South Florida. “Collard greens have to be cooked to death so they’re nice and tender and vinegary with some heat. For me, it’s all about the spice and the vinegar bite. My grandmother made them with pepper vinegar,” McBride tells InsideHook. “Collards are usually the acceptable vegetable at a BBQ restaurant. Their acidity complements the heavy meats. They’re kind of heavy on their own, but that acid balances out rich barbecue a little bit better than corn on the cob.”

For Abdoo, who believes the biggest mistake one can make with collards is not cooking them long enough resulting in a tough and fibrous bite, the acidity from the vinegar is also a major selling point. “Whenever you’re eating very rich, heavy food, acid is always a great way to break up each bite,” he says. “The acid helps to create more room in your belly to eat more as your diving into all the delicious smoked meats and sides. People often don’t add enough vinegar to their greens when they’re cooking them and they just have a flat flavor to them. A good amount of vinegar really helps the flavor of the collard greens themselves pop and shine.”

Named after Pig Beach’s first location in NYC (a second edition of the restaurant opened in Long Island City earlier this year), McBride and Abdoo’s Gowanus Greens are also somewhat of a playful homage to the nearby canal. “There were times when we first moved into the space where the canal kind of looked like the basic liquid of the collard greens as we were cooking them. You would see some green stuff floating in it or some brown stuff floating in it or some whatever floating in it,” Abdoo says. “The greens look like the canal water but in the most delicious way possible. When Gowanus becomes the most sought-after waterfront property in all of New York City, we’re all gonna be eating our words on the joke.”

To rinse out the taste of eating words, or anything else, McBride is a fan of drinking the potlikker (sometimes spelled pot liquor or pot likker) that is left behind after slow-cooking the greens for multiple hours. “A potlikker martini is a pretty good drink. It’s like a mix between a bull shot — a bloody Mary made with beef stock — and a dirty martini. In between all those flavors is where a potlikker martini sits,” he says.

To see where you stand with the martini and McBride and Abdoo’s collards in general, try their recipe.

Gowanus Greens, AKA Pig Beach Collards

Ingredients

  • 3 slices bacon, diced
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • 1½ cups diced white onion
  • 2 pounds collard greens, well washed, dried, and cut into shreds
  • 5½ cups chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth
  • ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup Frank’s RedHot hot sauce
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon roasted chicken base. Better Than Bouillon roasted beef base (and other flavors, such as chicken and vegetable) is available from most supermarkets, specialty food stores and online.

Instructions

  1. Place a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Add the bacon and oil and cook, stirring frequently, for about 10 minutes or until the bacon is crisp and its fat has rendered. Add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for about 4 minutes or until the garlic is golden brown and very aromatic.
  2. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes or until the onion is soft and translucent.
  3. Add the collards, about 4. cups of the stock, the vinegar, hot sauce, soy sauce, Worcestershire, and chicken base and stir to blend well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook for about 3 hours or until the collards are very soft and tender. You may need to add the additional 1 cup stock to maintain a nice, cornbread- sopping broth.
  4. Remove from heat and serve. The recipe serves six to eight and is even better if you throw in bits of leftover brisket.

From Pig Beach BBQ Cookbook by Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride. Copyright © 2022 by Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Comments / 1

Related
Eater

You Won’t Have to Eat Your P.F. Chang’s From a Plastic Takeout Container Much Longer

More details are out about New York City’s first full-service P.F. Chang’s. According to a spokesperson, the Chinese American restaurant chain is slated to open at 113 University Place, near 13th Street, this fall. The restaurant will operate out of a 7,000-square-foot space that spans three floors, with updated music, lighting, and staff uniforms as part of an allegedly “exciting” brand refresh. P.F. Chang’s made its Manhattan debut earlier in the pandemic with two takeout and delivery restaurants, located in the Financial District and Midtown East.
Time Out New York

You can get this epic banana pudding-pancake-fried chicken dish in NYC all summer long

What happens when two of the most iconic culinary brands in the city collaborate on a dish? An ginormous, gastronomically fantastic treat is born. Case in point: a new banana pudding stuffed pancakes and fried chicken dish topped with crispy bacon, candied pecans and a maple drizzle that New Yorkers can order at Jacob's Pickles on the Upper West Side, at 509 Amsterdam Avenue by 85th Street, all summer long. The menu item will be available through September 5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
bkmag.com

Tweets of the week: ‘Bye bye Key Food’

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 WOBM

This Little Restaurant Could Have The Best Italian Food In New Jersey

There is a small Italian restaurant in Ocean County that, day in and day out, may quietly be serving the best Italian food in the whole state. If you are lucky enough to live near this incredible restaurant, good for you. If not, you need to pack the family n the car, skip lunch, and head to Point Pleasant Borough in Ocean County.
Time Out New York

This beloved Long Island soft-serve shop just opened an outpost in Astoria

Just in time for the dog days of summer, Marvel Frozen Dairy—a beloved soft-serve ice cream spot based on Long Island—has opened an outpost in Astoria, Queens. The Papageorge family first founded the dessert staple as a custard shop on Lido Beach, on Long Island, back in 1951. In 1986, another Greek family, the Kastafouros, took over the shop and added a slew of frozen treats to the menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Cider Vinegar#White Vinegar#Bbq Pitmasters#Food Drink#Bbq
Western Queens Gazette

Stop & Shop To Close In Early January

The final curtain will fall on a Stop & Shop Supermarket, on 48th Street near Northern Boulevard in January 2023, a spokesperson for the chain said. Workers at the supermarket at 34-51 48th Street in Long Island City told the Queens Gazette they were recently notified that the store will be closing on January 5th and were advised that jobs would be available for them at other Stop & Shop locations.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
boozyburbs.com

All You Can Eat Chain Opening This Week in Bergen County

K-Pot, a mini chain of all you can eat hot pot and Korean BBQ restaurants, is coming to Englewood this week. It’s replacing the shuttered Hook & Reel, which only opened last summer at the Palisades Court shopping center. With locations in East Brunswick, Union, Brooklyn – and 50+...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK - It may sound like the start of a joke but an Alaskan woman did remove an opossum from a Brooklyn bar. It happened last week at Temkin's Bar on Greenpoint Avenue in the Greenpoint section. Sara Fulton, who is an Alaskan native, calmly grabbed the animal by...
BROOKLYN, NY
365traveler.com

28 AMAZING WEEKEND GETAWAYS FROM NYC YOU’LL ADORE

While big city living is fun, hectic, and thrilling, it’s sometimes nice to get out, have a breather and let loose! Whether you’re thinking about a quick little road trip to dip your toes in the ocean or looking forward to a new experience to a further destination, escaping NYC for a weekend getaway is always a great idea.
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy