Ulster County, NY

PD: Man Wanted In Albany County Steals Car in Ulster County

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 3 days ago
A man wanted in Albany County is accused of stealing a car from Ulster County and a package from outside an Ulster County home. On Friday, May 27, the Saugerties Police Department investigated a report of a larceny of a package from the front porch of a home on Ulster Avenue...

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
BREAKING: Police are trying to negotiate with armed suicidal man on Appalachian Trail

STORMVILLE – Multiple police agencies and crisis workers are working to prevent a man who has threatened to harm himself on the Appalachian Trail in the East Fishkill area. According to East Fishkill Police Chief Chris Bellino, a man called Dutchess County 911 indicating that he was armed and wanted to harm himself. During the conversation, the man said he was on the Appalachian Trail near Rockledge Road, on Hosner Mountain in Stormville.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

