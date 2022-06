The pandemic was a struggle for many businesses and workers, but it was also tough for those who organize charity events, much like the Hawgs For A Cause group that have organized the annual cancer ride for over 20 years which all of the proceeds go to the West Michigan Cancer Center. Terry from Hawgs For A Cause came into the studio along with Ann from the West Michigan Cancer Center to talk about the 2022 Cancer Center Ride, the first one since 2019. We learned where the ride will start at, along with all the locations they'll be stopping at.

AUGUSTA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO