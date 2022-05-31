ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Trial continues for man accused of kidnapping, killing Holly Grim

By Ali Reid
 3 days ago

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - It's the case that's taken almost nine years to go to trial. Michael Horvath is due back in court Tuesday in Monroe County. He's accused of kidnapping and killing Holly Grim, a Lehigh County woman who went missing in 2013. The prosecution will...

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Closing arguments set for Friday in Michael Horvath murder trial

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Closing arguments begin Friday in the murder trial of Michael Horvath. Testimony wrapped up Thursday after Horvath chose not to take the stand. The defense questioned a detective again, this time about Horvath's wife, Cathy, and how she led investigators to evidence that ultimately incriminated her husband.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Monroe County crash victim indentified

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — The person killed in a deadly crash Thursday night in the Poconos has been identified. Police say Jose Rodriguez Senior crashed his motorcycle, losing control, hitting another vehicle, and then was thrown from the bike. This happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday where Route...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pittson Twp. shooter in custody, charges pending

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski the suspected shooter in an attempted homicide in Pittston Township Wednesday evening has been arrested and charges are pending. An attempted homicide prompted a massive response from state and local law enforcement around a busy Luzerne County shopping center. It happened early Wednesday […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 196 in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Monroe County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 196 near Kilmer Road, in the Tobyhanna section of Coolbaugh Township, police said. Investigators determined Jose Rodriguez Sr., 39, was passing a vehicle...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating 29-Year-Old Woman’s Disappearance

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance with a missing person investigation. According to a news release issued by the Dublin barracks Thursday afternoon, troopers are trying to locate 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory, who was last seen Tuesday, May 31 on Narrows Hill Road at its intersection with Rt. 32 (River Road) in Bridgeton Township, Bucks County.
DUBLIN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Man shot woman at shopping center in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. - A Staten Island man is facing numerous charges after a shooting at a Luzerne County shopping center Wednesday night. Christopher Carmona, 37, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges. State police say troopers were sent to the parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has been charged after a stabbing in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. Jamel Wright, 39, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Allentown police officers responded to the area of South Second and West Hamilton streets...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Doylestown Man Arrested for Corruption of Minors

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and charged with the Corruption of Minors. Authorities state that 41-year-old William “Billy” Francis Vandeventer was arrested after an investigation revealed he was attempting to lure a minor for sex after the reporting party posed as a 13-year-old boy. The “meet” took place at Center Square Towers, located at 555 N. Broad Street, Doylestown Borough on May 29, 2022, at 1:15 PM. Vandeventer reportedly started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum. Police obtained numerous text messages from Vandeventer to the “boy” requesting sexual acts and including a profile picture of himself.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate after 2 people shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday night. Officers were dispatched to the area of North Fourth and West Turner streets around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers found two men...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

2 Shot In Allentown, Police Say

Two people were shot in Allentown Thursday, June 2, authorities said. Officers were called to North Fourth Street and West Turner Street, where they found two male gunshot victims around 8:20 p.m., Allentown police said. Officers assisted the victims before they were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, they...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottsville man charged with drug trafficking

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A federal grand jury has charged a man from Schuylkill County with drug trafficking. Javier Guzman, 50, of Pottsville, is charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute high-quality crystal methamphetamine on March 2 and 10, 2022, in Schuylkill County.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Police search for robber in Nesquehoning

Several police departments searched for a suspect who robbed the Family Mini Mart Wednesday afternoon in Nesquehoning. The suspect entered the business located at the intersection of Routes 209 and 54 reportedly with a taser. Reports from the scene the man fled on foot with an approximate $500. Police were searching a heavy wooded area near the Amatek plant.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man fires gun while driving over Hamilton Street Bridge, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunshots rang out from a vehicle in Allentown early Friday, police say. Officers on patrol saw gunfire coming from a vehicle driving over the Hamilton Street Bridge around 2:20 a.m., police said in a news release. Police tried to stop the vehicle near S. Carlisle and E....
ALLENTOWN, PA

