CLEVELAND -- Consider the chance that climate change will alter the functioning of America — for the better. The potency of what’s coming appears that great. By 2050, sea levels are expected to rise a foot, and more than another foot by 2100. Streets in Miami Beach already are being raised two feet. Half the country is in serious jeopardy of one or more threats, including drought, flooding, extreme heat, wildfires. Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas are the most vulnerable; the Great Lakes region, the least. Add to those threats more frequent, more violent storms.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO