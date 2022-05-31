ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Department Of Correction Captain, George Toliver, 37, Arrested

By Jonas Bronck
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 0328 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 115th Precinct...

NYC DOE Teacher, Shannon Hall, 31, Arrested

On Thursday, June 02, 2022, at 1755 hours, the following 31-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 107th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Shannon Hall. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. aggravated harassment;. endangering the welfare of a child. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Customer Accused of Killing NYC Deliveryman After Duck Sauce Feud

A man has been arrested for fatally shooting 45-year-old Yan Zhiwen, a delivery person for the Chinese restaurant Great Wall in New York City. Police charged Glenn Hirsch, 51, with murder and gun possession after identifying him as the man who allegedly gunned down Yan in Queens on April 30 while Yan was delivering food on his scooter. Hirsch has a history of increasingly violent encounters with the restaurant’s owner, Kai Yang, after he claimed he wasn’t given enough duck sauce for an order in November, police said. Yang offered him more duck sauce for free and refused his demand for a refund, which escalated into Hirsch calling the police. Since then, Hirsch had allegedly targeted Yang and his employees by waiting outside the restaurant, slashing Yang’s tires and pointing a gun at Yang. Hirsch has at least 10 prior arrests, including one instance of armed robbery, police told the New York Daily News. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described Yan, who leaves behind a wife and three children, as “a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking” in a tweet Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Duane Reade robbery and assault

The NYPD released this security camera video showing a man using a chain to attack two workers at a Duane Reade store in Manhattan on May 31, 2022. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man snatches shoes off of women’s feet in Brooklyn, Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since January, at least three women have had to make their way home with only one shoe. According to police, one suspect is targeting women in both Brooklyn and Queens, stealing single shoes directly off of their feet. The first reported incident happened about 9 a.m. on Jan. 24 in front […]
QUEENS, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Suspect slashes Asian man with knife aboard Brooklyn train: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed an Asian man aboard the F train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspect and the 39-year-old victim got into a fight before the suspect pulled a knife and slashed the man in the chest, back, and neck as the train was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Settlement ends police stings in NYC bus terminal bathrooms

NEW YORK (AP) — The police agency that patrols New York City’s main bus terminal has agreed to stop sending plainclothes officers into its public bathrooms to try and catch people propositioning strangers for sex. Activists have criticized those sting operations as a discriminatory relic of an era of crackdowns predominantly aimed at gay men. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Man Slashed and Beaten By Group While Leaving Jackson Heights Bar: NYPD

The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.
QUEENS, NY
abc7ny.com

Woman followed, burglarized inside Harlem apartment

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who followed a 76-year-old woman and then burglarized her in Harlem. It happened on May 9 at 7:15 p.m. near West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard. Once inside the apartment, the man removed the victim's purse containing...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk Police rolling out officer body cameras

NEW YORK -- Police reforms that swept through the country seemed to miss Suffolk County.Now, it's becoming one of the last large police departments in the nation to roll out body cameras for officers. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, the goal is to increase accountability and trust. Not all police stops go smoothly, which is why soon, in Suffolk County, they'll all be recorded. All 1,600 patrol officer will be equipped with body-worn cameras. They'll be paid extra for wearing them and penalized for not turning them on when required. "There is no denying that cameras change everything by providing video...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD: Subway stabber yelled homophobic slur at victim

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating an apparent hate crime attack on a gay couple in the subway system. The attack happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday on a No. 2 subway train, police said. The couple, two men, were playing loud music in the train car, police said....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

