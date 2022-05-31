ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Police looking at surveillance footage to find out why a man was shot in his front yard

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Police are looking at footage from nearby surveillance cameras to find out why a man was shot in the front yard of his home early...

13-year-old boy shot dead by suspect breaking into North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting during a possible break-in at a North Side home. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Agnes Street near McCullough Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the 13-year-old boy with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man stabbed, killed mother at Airbnb; occupant said he rattled doorknob to her room, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who checked into an Airbnb with his mother has been charged with killing her, according to San Antonio police. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Fabian Andres Aranda Rodriguez, 31, stabbed Maritza Rodriguez, 68, early Monday at the home in the 5800 block of Clipper Port, not far from Randolph Boulevard and South Weidner Road on the Northeast Side.
Tips sought in shooting, possible home invasion on Zuehl Road

(Seguin) — Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators need your help in piecing together details behind the shooting of three individuals on Tuesday in a reported home invasion. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s investigators say that deputies responded to the residence in the 1000 block of Zuehl Road in reference to a...
ESCAPEE BELIEVED TO BE IN CUSTODY

A report from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office say after a pursuit of a white 1999 pickup a suspect believed to be the escapee was taken into custody. At this time we are trying to confirm it.
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding suspect accused of aggravated assault

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help identifying and locating a suspect accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, on May 23, the two Victims were inside an apartment at the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive when they heard knocking on the front door. The door was answered, and the suspect asked to speak with someone who frequently sleeps at the apartment. The victim told the suspect that person was not there and closed the door. The door was pushed back open by a woman who was with the suspect, and the suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.
Man shot multiple times during altercation outside home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was shot multiple times during an altercation outside a home just north of downtown early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Cincinnati Avenue, not far from Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of a person wounded.
San Antonio police search for suspect accused of killing East Side man in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect accused of killing a 48-year-old man on the East Side in 2020. Charles Pryor was outside his home in the 3400 block of Action Lane around 9:15 p.m. on May 31, 2020, when an unknown vehicle with multiple people inside pulled up and began shooting at him, according to SAPD.
SAPD takes command if a school shooting were to happen in San Antonio

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday his department will take command if they respond to an active shooter at a school in Bexar County. “If there's an active shooter situation that would occur in any of these schools SAPD would be in command,” McManus said, adding that this would be the case both for schools inside city limits and elsewhere in the county if they were called in.
Former police chief says 911 miscommunication in Uvalde shouldn't have happened

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Uvalde's School District Police Chief says he was not told about the 9-1-1 calls coming from students inside Robb Elementary. KABB/WOAI is looking into that alleged communication breakdown and how it could've happened. "Are all these officers on the same radio communication network? If they're not,...
Woman arrested after man shot at East Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested on Sunday following a shooting at an East Side home, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Porter Street, not far from South Walters. A preliminary report from SAPD states that officers...
More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX

