Greene County Schools to Offer Free Kids Summer Lunches

By Coltrane Carlson
 3 days ago

The Greene County School District is once again going to provide free summer lunches for area youth. The free summer lunch program begins June 6th and runs until July 29th....

New Website Encourages People to “Experience Jefferson Iowa”

A new website was recently launched as a way for one county to generate more interest to move to the community. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, along with coordinator Abby McConnell have developed a website called “Experience Jefferson” with the overall goal of attracting new people to live and/or start a business in Jefferson and Greene County. McConnell says the website was made possible by a Rural Return Grant that Jefferson Matters received $20,000 from to promote people moving to rural communities.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Archery and Basketball Camps with Jefferson Parks and Rec

With summer break fully underway, there continues to be more opportunities for youth to stay active while school is not in session. Jefferson Parks and Recreation is offering an archery program for 10-18 year olds on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 14th-July 21st. There are two levels of classes, with a beginners program from noon-1:15pm and an advanced class from 1:15-2:30pm. Don Orris will lead both classes that will teach participants the skill of archery, with the overall goal of having them compete in the Iowa Games Archery Contest from July 30th-31st in Ames. Cost for either class is $25 for community center members and $30 for non-members.
JEFFERSON, IA
Second Year For Wild Places In Guthrie County

The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office is bringing back an activity to boost tourism. This will be the second year of the event called “Wild Places In Guthrie County.” The main goal of the activity is to pick up a flier at the Guthrie County Extension office which has five different locations on it.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Kids Fest With The Perry Public Library Returns This Weekend

After taking some time off due to the coronavirus pandemic, a popular event with the Perry Public Library will make its return this weekend. Kids Fest with the Perry Public Library will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend the free event. Library Director Mary Murphy says it’s exciting to have Kids Fest returning this year after not being able to be held since 2019.
PERRY, IA
Guthrie County Extension Babysitting Clinic

Guthrie County Extension and Outreach is hosting a program to teach the youth what it takes to become a babysitter. Babysitting Basics is a program that teaches youth that are in 5th grade or older about babysitter responsibilities, what employers expect, caring for infants and young children, appropriate toys, how to handle emergencies, basic first aid, rescue breathing and more.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
New Opportunities Begins Opening Applications For Water/Energy Assistance

New Opportunities Guthrie County is reminding residents that they are accepting applications for water assistance and other needs. Director Rhonda Huggins says that people can come into their office and apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program which runs from now until the end of September. She explains this program will assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Lots to Register for the Bell Tower Festival

There are a ton of activities happening during next week’s Bell Tower Festival in Jefferson and registration for several of them are open now. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Member Emily Dyer urges everyone to sign up for the popular Jefferson Rotary parade that takes place Saturday, June 11th.
JEFFERSON, IA
Camp Invention Registration With ADM

A fun camp is coming up this month at the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District and there is still time to get registered. Camp Invention will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from June 20th-24th and will be at the ADM Middle School. The cost to participate in the camp is $245 and is meant for children entering grades kindergarten through sixth grade. You can save $30 with two siblings and $40 when registering three or more siblings.
ADEL, IA
Senator Ernst Learns About Nueva Vida en Greene County Project

One federal senator recently learned about a new recruitment tool that one Greene County organization is trying to take advantage of to grow its workforce and population base. Senator Joni Ernst met with representatives with Greene County Development Corporation, major employers, as well as Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ to bring the Latino population to come to Greene County. Aurgello pointed out three major issues that they are addressing, including fulfilling the over 200 available jobs within the county, a sense of community, both in terms of the community itself and housing; along with a play aspect, with opportunities for entertainment and things for families to do.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
A Special Deer Chronic Wasting Disease Course to be Held in Jefferson

Greene County residents are asked to join a special program with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. DNR Deer Biologist Tyler Harms says they are hosting a series of Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassador courses that will be held in Jefferson later this month. He says this is a fairly new program the DNR and Extension have put together to help educate the public, as well as develop management programs and increase the surveillance of the disease that mostly impacts whitetailed deer, of which a case was found in Greene County this past fall.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Community Members Invited To Hazard Mitigation Planning Meeting

Dallas County residents are invited to participate in an upcoming hazard mitigation planning meeting. The first round of the meetings will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7th at the Dallas County Human Services Campus. The public is invited to attend in-person or they may join via Zoom to learn about the hazard mitigation plan and provide feedback.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Greene County Supervisors Approve Architectural Services for New Jail

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. During open forum, County Attorney Thomas Laehn discussed the re-codification of the county’s ordinances. Laehn reminded the Board that this is a good process to eliminate expired or duplicate ordinances and standardize the ordinance format moving forward. The Board will consider re-codifying its ordinances at a future meeting.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Perry Chamber Has Summer Intern Hannah Peterson For This Summer

The Perry Chamber of Commerce routinely has lots of events throughout the summer each year and the Chamber has an intern again to help out. Hannah Peterson is coming along for the ride again this year as a summer intern and to help out Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti. Peterson says in her second year as a summer intern she is involved with plenty of activities with the Chamber.
PERRY, IA
Good Egg Days Talent Show Entries Needed

Stuart is having their annual Good Egg Days and are looking for talented students. There will be a Local Talent Show at Lawbaugh Park Gazebo on June 18th for Good Egg Days Celebration. Students that are 4-18 years old are eligible to apply for the categories that include dance, gymnastics, vocal, instrumental music and speech performance.
STUART, IA
Moved By Moving Water With DCCB This Weekend

The Dallas County Conservation Board will be hosting the Moved by Moving Water program this Saturday in Dallas County. For those wanting to learn more about rivers, the Moved by Moving Water program will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and will have naturalists taking participants on an educational river float in one of the branches of the Raccoon River starting off at the Redfield Boat Ramp and ending at the Pleasant Valley Wildlife Management Area.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 2, 2022

12:45am: Jamie Gumm 45 of Des Moines was booked into the jail for driving while barred. 3:31am: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on 220th Street near E Avenue. 8:31pm: A deputy investigated a suspicious person on Main Street in Grand Junction. 9:29pm: A deputy investigated suspicious activity in the...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Still Space In ADM Booster Club Golf Tournament

There is still space to get registered for the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Booster Club Golf Tournament that is taking place later this month. ​​The ADM Booster Club will be hosting a golf tournament at the River Valley Golf Course in Adel with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on June 17th. The format is an 18-hole 4-person scramble and registration is limited to the first 36 teams and the deadline to register is June 10th.
ADEL, IA
Senator Joni Ernst Made Stops In Raccoon Valley Radio Area Tuesday

US Senator Joni Ernst made multiple stops in the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area for her 99 county tour Tuesday morning. The first visit for Senator Ernst was to the Greenfield Water Treatment Plant in Adair County. She was given a tour of the facility by the Greenfield Municipal Utilities Officials while discussing ways to improve their infrastructure.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

