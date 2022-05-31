ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German economy minister says lengthening nuclear run-times not an option

By Reuters
 3 days ago
FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday that prolonging the lifespan of three remaining nuclear reactors in the current energy supply tightness would not be an option.

Talking at an online event organised by the economic council of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Habeck said the benefits of more nuclear power to offset shortfalls of energy from Russia would not outweigh risks including long lead times for fuel rods and cyber security threats.

"It would help too little at too high a cost all-round," Habeck said.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

