The Bills Stadium Is Closer to Reality

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Democratic-controlled legislature on Thursday moved to pass sweeping gun legislation.The package includes a bill banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.Other legislation included in the package would:Strengthen the 2019 Red Flag law, which allows a court to issue an extreme risk protection order prohibiting a person who is determined to be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO