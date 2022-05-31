ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bills Stadium Is Closer to Reality

By Owen Poindexter
The Buffalo Bills cleared the last major hurdle to building a new stadium in their longtime home after Erie County legislators voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county, team, and New York State. The unanimous vote secured $250...

