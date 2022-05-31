Scoop The Loop Hopes For A Good Turnout This Weekend

With summer break fully underway, there continues to be more opportunities for youth to stay active while school is not in session. Jefferson Parks and Recreation is offering an archery program for 10-18 year olds on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 14th-July 21st. There are two levels of classes, with a beginners program from noon-1:15pm and an advanced class from 1:15-2:30pm. Don Orris will lead both classes that will teach participants the skill of archery, with the overall goal of having them compete in the Iowa Games Archery Contest from July 30th-31st in Ames. Cost for either class is $25 for community center members and $30 for non-members.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO