Artists are being sought to design the 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Festival Poster. The theme for the poster is “Christmas in Natchitoches.” Artists who would like to enter the contest should submit a drawing or painting to the Natchitoches Arts Council using the chosen theme. The size of the completed sketch or painting should be 18 inches wide and 24 inches tall. If chosen, the painting will become the exclusive property of the Natchitoches Arts Council. The chosen artist will receive a commission of $600.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO