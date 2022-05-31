ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Action Hero

By Noah Gittell
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2008, Tom Cruise was still a human being. Coming off a run of films that included Minority Report, War of the Worlds, and Mission: Impossible III, Cruise had found a meaningful second act of his career by embracing adulthood. The grinning cocksman was history—now he was playing husbands and fathers...

www.theringer.com

DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
UPI News

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun. "I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.
MOVIES
Collider

Jason Statham to Star in Action Thriller ‘The Beekeeper’ From Director David Ayer

David Ayer (Suicide Squad) has set up his next film at Miramax per Deadline, which will star none other than Jason Statham (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw). The Beekeeper, which is described as a fast-paced action thriller, will cover a man's personal path to seek revenge. Additionally, it will somehow be steeped in the deep and intriguing lore of beekeeping.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
Variety

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Join ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ at Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel “1932” at Paramount+, Variety has learned. The show follows the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion. “1932” is a followup to “1883,” the latter of which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the mothership series. “1932” was ordered to series at Paramount+ back in February. The show falls under Sheridan’s expansive overall deal...
MOVIES
Tom Cruise
Rosamund Pike
Aaron Sorkin
ComicBook

Fast X: Vin Diesel Shares New Photo With Brie Larson

Last month, Vin Diesel broke the big news that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was joining the cast of Fast 10. The upcoming movie will be the franchise's penultimate installment and they began production last month. However, things started off to a rocky start when director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with Diesel. Lin, who has helmed multiple films in the franchise, has since been replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk). Despite this setback Diesel has been sharing lots of positive posts and videos from the movie's set, recently calling the new sequel "a miracle." Today, Diesel shared a new photo with Larson that looks like it could be a still from the movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

The problem with Disney and its queer-coded villains

Disney villains are an institution for the Mouse House. Far more interesting than the studio’s heroes and often the most memorable part of its films, villains are as important to Disney’s success as the princesses that built the company. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the studio’s first film, but the Evil Queen is far more enduring than the weak and nearly inconsequential girl at the center of the story. The Little Mermaid, the film that launched the Disney Renaissance and established the modern slate of princesses, features a precocious redhead as the protagonist, but it’s the villain, the larger-than-life octopus/woman Ursula, that secured the film a place in the pantheon of animated classics.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES

