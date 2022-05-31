ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Kitchen fire causes minor damage to Park Avenue apartment

By Adam May
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire that began in the kitchen caused damage to an apartment on Park Avenue in...

wkdzradio.com

Child Rushed To Hospital After Oak Grove Shooting (w/VIDEO))

A child was taken to a waiting helicopter after a shooting on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a 10-year-old was shot and was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to transport the child to a hospital. Oak Grove Police say the child...
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

Child injured in shooting incident in Oak Grove

A child was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting incident on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove. Multiple agencies, including Oak Grove Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Campbell EMS responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Timberline around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning and a child was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Truck Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A truck was reported stolen on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a red 1997 Chevrolet truck was taken sometime between Sunday and Thursday. The owner reportedly left the truck in a parking lot after it had broken down. No arrest has been made but the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim from power line entanglement named

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
clarksvillenow.com

Trees along Riverside Drive to be replaced by City of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department (Forestry Division) will begin replacing trees along Riverside Drive on Monday, June 13. Trees identified for replacement are exhibiting signs of disease or decline, are missing, or have outgrown their location whereby the root systems have begun...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Wednesday Eagle Way Crash Injures One

A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was stopped on Eagle Way at the intersection of Cox Mill Road when it was hit by a vehicle behind it. The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
williamsonhomepage.com

Wanted man turns himself in following May 26 shooting in Franklin

Update (3:40 p.m., June 1, 2022): 32-year-old Joshua Gardner turned himself into police following a May 26 shooting in Franklin, according to Franklin Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Charlie Warner. Warner said in an email that Gardner turned himself in two days after the incident on Saturday, May 28.
wkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

‘Medical episode’ leads to crash, death of Barren County man

GLASGOW — A Barren County man died after his vehicle crashed along Trojan Trail just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Glasgow Police Department responded at 12:54 p.m. to 175 Trojan Trail in reference to an injury accident. A 2009 GMC Sierra was crashed and resting in a field nearby, according to a news release.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Running From Police In Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly fled from law enforcement on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 51-year-old Edward Wilford after he was seen involved in a possible drug transaction and he fled on foot into an apartment. He reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft

A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Cortez Johnson was employed by Luttrell Staffing at Grupo and for two months he would clock in then leave work and come back to clock out later but not perform his assigned job. He reportedly collected $6,668...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville Police seek assistance in identifying burglars

Clarksville Police officials are requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects related to several vehicle burglaries that occurred the morning of May 16 on Ishee Drive around 4 a.m. The suspects then attempted to use a credit card that was taken from one of the vehicles in Nashville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Resolution possible in East Ninth Street shooting case

There could be a possible resolution in the case against Jaylynn Cheatham, the man accused in the shooting of two men at a gas station on East Ninth Street in 2021. Cheatham, who is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and more, appeared alongside defense attorney David Rye in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Rye informed the court that he is going over a plea offer from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, but he needs more time to discuss with both his client and his client’s family.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Road work underway in Greenville on U.S. 62

Milling and paving work is underway starting Friday in Greenville on U.S. 62 with crews milling adjacent to the courthouse. According to a news release, drivers who typically park around the courthouse will need to seek alternate locations for parking as milling efforts will continue through the weekend and will end at the intersection of KY 189.
GREENVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Christian County Rollover Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on Kentucky 272 in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Angie Moss was westbound when she lost control and ran off the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn several times before coming to a rest on its side.
whopam.com

400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

