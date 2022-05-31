ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google's Pixel 7 Seen Selling On eBay Way Ahead Of Official Release

By Shanthi Rexaline
 3 days ago
Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently unveiled the next iteration of its Pixel smartphone at the Google I/O event held earlier this month.

Although the Pixel 7 smartphone is not due for launch until the fall, an alleged prototype of the model was listed for sale on eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), as revealed on Twitter by Mishaal Rahman, a tech editor at Esper.

eBay has since stated that the listing was ended by the seller due to a purported error in the listing.

Discussing the development on Reddit, one user said the user may have been contacted by Google, or alternatively, he may have sold it privately off eBay.

A photo of Pixel 7 on eBay suggested that Google could be offering the 128 GB model, the Verge reported, citing the photos that accompanied the listing. The seller may also have gained access to the Pixel 7 Pro phone, going by the reflection of what is apparently the Pro's camera bar on the back of the Pixel 7 prototype, it added.

The seller reportedly told Verge that they bought the Pixel 7 prototype from a wholesaler and realized that it could be Google's upcoming model only after researching. They also reportedly said they also had a Pixel Pro, which was subsequently sold.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares closed Friday's session at $2,246.33, up 4.20%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

