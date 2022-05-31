Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash

A child was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting incident on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove. Multiple agencies, including Oak Grove Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Campbell EMS responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Timberline around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning and a child was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.
19-year-old Hayleigh Mason dead after a vehicle slams into a tree near Springfield (Springfield, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Hayleigh Mason as the teenager who lost her life after her vehicle crashed into a tree near Springfield. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Owens Chapel Rd [...]
A child was taken to a waiting helicopter after a shooting on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a 10-year-old was shot and was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to transport the child to a hospital. Oak Grove Police say the child...
Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of stealing catalytic converters from church buses in now behind bars. Metro Police said the man was caught on surveillance video from two different churches attempting to steal catalytic converters in broad daylight. A bus that normally sits in the Charlotte Heights Church...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves loaded up around $1,000 worth of landscape item and plants from a West Nashville plant stand on Monday. Jim Sovine shared surveillance video of the theft with News4. He said two men in a pickup truck stopped by Horizon around 11 p.m. Monday. Video showed...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Monday night on College Street. At about 9:21 p.m., the motorcycle crashed with another vehicle at 1361 College St., in front of B&L Market, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by...
The former nurse is facing a perjury charge in Sumner County. Nashville International Airport sees record passengers …. Rutherford County student dragged, principal fired. Ecstasy found after pursuit ends in Dickson County. Confederate flag imagery banned at CMA Fest. Road closures for CMA Fest begin. Tulsa gunman killed doctor who...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A south Nashville business owner said he was beaten with a metal rod while helping one of his customers on Wednesday morning. He said the man who attacked him is homeless and lives behind the laundromat and car wash he owns. “He walked inside and then...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
Clarksville Police officials are requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects related to several vehicle burglaries that occurred the morning of May 16 on Ishee Drive around 4 a.m. The suspects then attempted to use a credit card that was taken from one of the vehicles in Nashville...
Comments / 0