Clarksville, TN

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash

By News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident...

Child injured in shooting incident in Oak Grove

A child was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting incident on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove. Multiple agencies, including Oak Grove Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Campbell EMS responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Timberline around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning and a child was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.
OAK GROVE, KY
Child Rushed To Hospital After Oak Grove Shooting (w/VIDEO))

A child was taken to a waiting helicopter after a shooting on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a 10-year-old was shot and was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to transport the child to a hospital. Oak Grove Police say the child...
OAK GROVE, KY
Two Women Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
One sent to Jennie Stuart following Bypass wreck

One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Catalytic converter thief targets another church in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of stealing catalytic converters from church buses in now behind bars. Metro Police said the man was caught on surveillance video from two different churches attempting to steal catalytic converters in broad daylight. A bus that normally sits in the Charlotte Heights Church...
NASHVILLE, TN
Thieves steal $1,000 of plants from West Nashville stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves loaded up around $1,000 worth of landscape item and plants from a West Nashville plant stand on Monday. Jim Sovine shared surveillance video of the theft with News4. He said two men in a pickup truck stopped by Horizon around 11 p.m. Monday. Video showed...
NASHVILLE, TN
Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on College Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Monday night on College Street. At about 9:21 p.m., the motorcycle crashed with another vehicle at 1361 College St., in front of B&L Market, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Radonda Vaught appears in court

The former nurse is facing a perjury charge in Sumner County. Nashville International Airport sees record passengers …. Rutherford County student dragged, principal fired. Ecstasy found after pursuit ends in Dickson County. Confederate flag imagery banned at CMA Fest. Road closures for CMA Fest begin. Tulsa gunman killed doctor who...
NASHVILLE, TN
Victim from power line entanglement named

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
Clarksville Police seek assistance in identifying burglars

Clarksville Police officials are requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects related to several vehicle burglaries that occurred the morning of May 16 on Ishee Drive around 4 a.m. The suspects then attempted to use a credit card that was taken from one of the vehicles in Nashville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

