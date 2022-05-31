ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Humidity drops overnight, breezy & cool by morning

By Brian Gotter
 3 days ago
The warm weather from Monday continued today with highs in the 80s, and it was noticeably more humid this afternoon. We have a chance for thundershowers this evening, but that is weakening because of the cloud cover we had today. There is still a chance for thundershowers after 8pm, and mainly south of Milwaukee ahead of the cold front. The sky clears out tonight, and the humidity drops a lot. By morning, we are in the mid 50s inland to near 60 in Milwaukee. The NW wind at 10-15 mph will keep highs in the 60s.

Thursday has a few clouds with highs in the mid 60s along the lake to low 70s inland. Friday is sunny and very nice with highs in the lows 70s...right where we should be this time of year. Scattered showers return for Saturday, and rain is likely by evening and overnight. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 60s in Milwaukee to mid 70s inland. Scattered showers continue on Sunday with highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Evening showers then clearing and cooler
Low: 60 Lakefront...55 Inland
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler
High: 64 Lakefront...71 Inland
Wind: NW/NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant
High: 65 Lakefront...72 Inland
Wind: NW/SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and nice
High: 68 Lakefront...73 Inland
Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
High: 66 Lakefront...74 Inland
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
High: 67 Lakefront...75 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

The coolest car was made in Milwaukee

One of the coolest cars ever assembled was made in Milwaukee. The car is called the Excalibur. It has a distinct look that exudes luxurious vibes. What's more, one of the main designers of the car and lead mechanic for the Excalibur racing team was a woman, Alice Preston.
MILWAUKEE, WI
