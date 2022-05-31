Humidity drops overnight, breezy & cool by morning

The warm weather from Monday continued today with highs in the 80s, and it was noticeably more humid this afternoon. We have a chance for thundershowers this evening, but that is weakening because of the cloud cover we had today. There is still a chance for thundershowers after 8pm, and mainly south of Milwaukee ahead of the cold front. The sky clears out tonight, and the humidity drops a lot. By morning, we are in the mid 50s inland to near 60 in Milwaukee. The NW wind at 10-15 mph will keep highs in the 60s.

Thursday has a few clouds with highs in the mid 60s along the lake to low 70s inland. Friday is sunny and very nice with highs in the lows 70s...right where we should be this time of year. Scattered showers return for Saturday, and rain is likely by evening and overnight. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 60s in Milwaukee to mid 70s inland. Scattered showers continue on Sunday with highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Evening showers then clearing and cooler

Low: 60 Lakefront...55 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler

High: 64 Lakefront...71 Inland

Wind: NW/NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant

High: 65 Lakefront...72 Inland

Wind: NW/SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and nice

High: 68 Lakefront...73 Inland

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

High: 66 Lakefront...74 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

High: 67 Lakefront...75 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph