A guilty plea was entered by Adrian Murray in Christian Circuit Court Thursday morning, for his role in a shooting on Meridian’s Way in Oak Grove in 2018. Originally charged with first-degree assault, Murray pled guilty to facilitation to first-degree assault in the shooting that sent Keosha Willis to the hospital for treatment of wounds—Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Bolen says it comes with a recommended five-year sentence to run concurrent with drug charges he has already pled guilty to in relation to the case.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO