Seven Points, TX

Three Jailed After Body Found In Shallow Grave

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenderson County Deputies say three suspects are now in custody in connection with the death of...

newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests Dallas County capital murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of a man wanted in Dallas County on a capital murder arrest warrant. Police were notified by an outside agency that the suspect, Byron Davis III, was possibly in Wichita Falls. After investigating, officers reportedly found...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Officers Killed Escaped Killer Gonzalo Lopez

Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez, suspected of killing four children and one adult in Leon County, is dead after a shootout with police in South Texas late Thursday night. Officials initially said the escaped inmate had murdered three children and two adults. However, authorities in Atascosa County spotted the late 90s model Chevrolet Silverado stolen from the residence where the five people were murdered near Centerville earlier Thursday. Lopez led sources on a pursuit and eventually wrecked the vehicle. He exited and allegedly fired a weapon at the law enforcement officers in the town of Jourdanton. The officers fired back at Lopez, killing him. Officials said Lopez had an AR-15 and several pistols.
JOURDANTON, TX
WFAA

Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old, Dallas Police say

DALLAS — Police made an arrest Thursday in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old, according to the Dallas Police Department. Byron Jocania Davis, 29, has been arrested for the murder of Ohara Farmer, 21, who officers found dead on May 3. Dallas Police officers were responding to a missing persons call at 1323 E. Waco Ave. when they found Farmer dead inside a vacant residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Grand Jury indicts man accused in Tyler denture facility shooting. Smith is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of two Tyler dentists. Dr. Jack Burroughs, Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair died on March 16 after they were shot inside their practice, allegedly by Smith. The indictment was handed on May 5.
TYLER, TX
WFAA

Two men arrested in connection to Parker County homicide, police say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been arrested in a homicide that happened in Parker County earlier this month, authorities said. The Parker County Sheriff's Office said a man – later identified as 38-year-old Eugene Shaw Jr., of Mineral Wells – was found dead in the early morning hours of May 20 next to a railroad track near a brick plant.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Two dead after gunfire at a Garland motel

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead after a warrant was served at a motel in Garland.A bail bonds company in Garland asked police for help serving an arrest warrant on a suspect just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Broadway Blvd.When the bail bondsman confronted the suspect, the suspect opened fire, hitting the bail bondsman, police said. The bondsman was taken to the hospital but died. Garland police opened fire and killed the suspect on the scene. 
GARLAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man accused of shooting two 13-year-old girls indicted

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of shooting two 13-year-old girls in March. Jaqualin Humphrey, 18, turned himself in to authorities in March after the Tyler Police Department announced the shooting and named him as a suspect. The shooting […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for several felony warrants should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’, authorities say

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child and parole violations. 28-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants from various law enforcement agencies, officials said. Walker is known to frequent the Kilgore and Longview areas of Gregg County […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, Two Children Injured In Rains County Crash

A collision on FM 2324 about four miles southwest of Emory killed one person and injured two Wednesday afternoon. The preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Kris H. Doyle of Emory had slowed to make a left turn into a private drive when 31-year-old Maria L. Colunga of Emory rear-ended him. Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene, and an 11-year-old boy and four-year-old girl in Colunga’s vehicle were transported to Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs in stable condition.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

DNA Solves Mt Pleasant’s Cold Case

You may recall that authorities in 1992 found Shenda Denise Hayes’ body at the I-30 rest area in Titus County. Thanks to DNA, the Cold Case is solved. Douglas Thomas, 67, of Waco, is currently in prison and linked to that case.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 47-year-old Termanie Floyd Bell of Naples for Failure to ID, Resisting Arrest, a Texas Parole warrant, and misdemeanor warrants. Because of the parole warrant, he is ineligible for bail. Tommy Gene Dyke. Deputies arrested 45-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant for the Manufacturing and delivery of...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Emory man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2324

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 62-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 2324 in Rains County Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred about four miles southwest of Emory at about 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday.
EMORY, TX
KLTV

Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire investigators are seeking a person of interest in a fire at a Longview store. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the small fire happened at the garden center of the Longview Home Depot on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. Employees were able to extinguish the flames quickly with fire extinguishers.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

33-year-old man dead after Memorial Day shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police are investigating after a man was found shot on Monday in the 800 block of Pinedale Place.  Officials received a 911 call about a disturbance and shots being fired around 6:15 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Multivehicle Crash In Trenton

A seven-vehicle accident killed one person on Hwy 121 near the Fannin–Collin County line. Investigators say 37-year-old Eric McGarity was driving south when he drifted into the northbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle. That caused a chain reaction that involved five others. It killed McGarity, and they flew one person to a hospital. Ambulances transported six others with non–life-threatening injuries.
TRENTON, TX
KTRE

Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.
UVALDE, TX

