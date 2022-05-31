There are Pride celebrations all over Philly this June

( Philadelphia Gay News photo.)

By Michele Zipkin

PHILADELPHIA — Pride month is upon us again, and it seems like there are more ways in 2022 to celebrate and uplift the legacy of Pride than before.

This year marks the inaugural Pride event organized by PHL Pride Collective (PPC), and in addition to PPC’s Pride march and festival, there are over 70 one-off and ongoing Pride events happening in and around Philadelphia throughout the month of June. Below is a preview of just 14 of the dozens of diverse upcoming events, from parties to family-friendly picnics.

Philadelphia Orchestra Pride concert

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform a free Pride concert on June 2 at 7 p.m. in the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall. Themes of resilience, perseverance, joy and love are threaded through the evening’s musical selections, which include Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” Jennifer Higdon’s “Fanfare Ritmico,” selections from Barber’s Suite from “Souvenirs,” selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” performances by the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus and Canadian violinist Blake Pouliot will perform John Corigliano’s “The Red Violin,” Chaconne for Violin and Orchestra. Philly Drag performer Martha Graham Cracker will make a special guest appearance. Tickets are required to attend, but admission is free. For more info, visit https://www.philorch.org/pride-concert .

Gay Old Time

For some laughs this Pride season, Punch Line Philly, located in Fishtown, is hosting a lineup of some of the funniest local LGBTQ+ comedians. The June 2 showcase includes some familiar favorites and rising stars. For tickets and more info, visit PunchLinePhilly.com .

Annual Flag Raising at City Hall

To mark the start of Pride month in Philly, the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs will host its annual Flag Raising at City Hall on June 3, where Philly’s “More Color More Pride” flag will fly. “Celebrating our communities” is the theme of this year’s program, which will include speakers from the local LGBTQ community.

Official Philly Pride Kickoff: The Big Pride Boat Party

BOS Philly, Sway Philly and The Deck are sponsoring “a massive, blow-out” party at the Moshulu on Penn’s Landing at 10 p.m. on June 3. Four dance floors, three decks, two DJs including headliner DJ Shane Marcus and a fully stocked bar are in store, plus exquisite views of the waterfront. People of all races, genders and walks of life are welcome. For more info, visit eventbrite.com/ .

PHL Pride Collective March and Festival

On Sunday, June 5, PHL Pride Collective (PPC) will kick off its Pride march, co-hosted by Philly Dyke March at 11 a.m. at the north end of Independence Mall at the Constitution Center. Speeches and music will precede the march. PPC will honor the legacy of Philadelphia Pride, including the Annual Reminder Day Demonstrations that took place in the 1960s at Independence Hall, as well as the first Philadelphia Pride March in 1972. The march will include a land acknowledgement honoring the Lenni Lenape people; speakers who will center and elevate people of color and trans people; and a tribute to LGBTQ elders and youth at the former site of the Gloria Casarez mural. The march is free of charge and open to all.

Following the march, PPC’s Pride festival will begin at noon in the Gayborhood, and is also free to attend. It will feature several entertainment stages; tables represented by local organizations and businesses; a youth and family programming space; diverse and accessibly priced food options at “Food Truck Way;” a “Relaxation Zone” where attendees can find a more serene space with seating and other amenities; “Kiki Alley,” which will center the current and past Philly ballroom community; and a dedicated Sober Space and dry bar for adults. Private security, medical services, mental health services, de-escalation specialists and social workers will also be on site. For more information, visit https://www.phlpridecollective.org/ .

Cocktails for a Cause

Cocktails for a Cause returns to Philly for the entire month of June. Hosted by FCM Hospitality, 11 local bars and restaurants will each offer one signature cocktail that matches a color in the Philly Pride flag. Participating establishments include Liberty Point, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, The Dolphin, Morgan’s Pier, Craft Hall, Parks on Tap, Rosy’s Taco Bar, Harper’s Garden, Lola’s Garden, Concourse Dance Bar and Juno. The purchase of Pride-themed cocktails goes toward supporting William Way LGBT Community Center, the Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer, and Galaei.

Pride Drag Tea with Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia at the Sofitel:

Back by popular demand, Drag Tea returns to the Sofitel for all four Saturdays in June. Sip tea or a mimosa and enjoy drag performances in Chez Colette Brasserie from 2-4 p.m. Other than Brittany Lynn of course, drag performers include Miss Redd, Lisa Lisa, Dominique Lee, Asia Monroe, Connor MichalChuk, Gay Sinatra and more. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/ .

Trunc Pride Pop-ups

Trunc, a gay-owned, Black-owned, female-owned and veteran-owned gift shop, gallery and maker space in Northern Liberties, will host four pop-ups for Pride month. Trunc’s first event on June 4 features chef and caterer Philly Fork and Whisk. The second pop-up on June 11 features a trunk show with K.Vaughn Scarves and a performance by Philly drag artist, singer, songwriter and designer Cookie Diorio. June 18 brings a pop-up with photographer, director and content creator Vincent Marc, and a performance by multidisciplinary artist Amare Symoné. The pop-up series concludes on June 25 with the founders of Hil.West Studio, a Black-owned lifestyle brand “celebrating brilliant underrepresented artists through art and home decor.” A performance by Philly musician Oliver Chris will also be in store that day. To learn more about Trunc, visit https://www.trunc.net/ .

Juneteenth Family Pride Picnic

LGBTQ Black families, history, vendors and artists will be at the heart of this Juneteenth Pride picnic, to take place at Lovett Park in Mt. Airy on June 18 at 11 a.m. Attendees can enjoy free food, entertainment, resource tables, vendors and other festivities.

Pride Month Maker’s Market

The boutique hotel Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia will host its first Pride Month Maker’s Market on June 18 at 10 a.m. The market will feature a melange of work by local LGBTQ artists and makers, including jewelry, clothing, soaps, bath bombs, ceramics and more. The Maker’s Market will also feature the second iteration of its monthly Maker Series, which will showcase the work of Philly-based street artist and muralist Tiff Urquhart. The market is open to the public and free of charge.

Pride at the Park

Located in Narberth Park, this June 11 Pride celebration features LGBTQ and allied entertainment and vendors, including live music, drag performances, local artists and vendors, nonprofits, student organizations and a kids corner. Pride at the Park “is a time when people from all around Narberth and Lower Merion can come together to celebrate and learn in a fun environment.” For more info, visit https://prideatthepark.org/ .

Toms River Pride

The fourth annual Toms River Pride, organized by Exit 82 Theatre Company, will take place on June 11 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy drag performances, live music, games, a drum circle, local vendors and food trucks. For more info, visit the Toms River Pride Facebook page .

Delco and Upper Darby Pride March and Upper Darby Pride Festival

The social justice organization UDTJ (Understanding Devotion Take Action Justice) and the Delaware County community are hosting an LGBTQ Pride march that will take place on June 11 at 12:15 p.m. at Beverly Hills Middle School. The march serves as a template for a Delco Pride parade to take place next year. After the march, attendees can enjoy the Upper Darby Pride Festival where they will find music, a DJ, vendors, dancing, face-painting, kid-friendly activities and more. More info can be found at https://udtj.org/delcopride .

Doylestown Pride

Doylestown Pride Festival returns this year, running from June 12-June 19. Festivities include film screenings, a drag brunch, a block party, a day of music as well as community pop-up events. More info can be found at https://www.dtownpride.com/ .

Michele Zipkin is a reporter for the Philadelphia Gay News, where this story first appeared .

The post There are Pride celebrations all over Philly this June appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .