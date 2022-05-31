ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'No place for a horse': Animal control rescues horse found abandoned on streets of Philadelphia

By Steve Keeley
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A horse that was abandoned in the streets of Philadelphia is now in need of a new home. The horse was found wandering...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 4

TheGoldenRule
3d ago

This horse is severely underweight. The person who starved this horse and then absndonned it on the streets should be prosecuted for animal cruelty. It is good to know the horse is in a safe place now at ACCT Philly with food, shelter, and water. Horses are very expensive to keep and you can get in way over your head real quick. Breaks my heart to read this story.

Reply
5
Maria Rios
3d ago

And they want to imply having starving chickens on the backyards. Investigate who is the owner and put him/her in jail. Thats animal cruelty. And don't close the investigation until they find the person.

Reply
4
Related
WHYY

‘The time is now’: Philly animal shelters seek volunteers and ‘forever homes’

Philadelphia is full of cats and dogs awaiting their forever home — and the time to help is now. “If you’ve been waiting for a time to bring an animal into your home, now is the time,” says Allison Lamond, the volunteer and community outreach coordinator for PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. “It is when you’re seeing so many animals coming into the shelters. Not only are we having a hard time, but shelters throughout the area, throughout the country are having a hard time.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
fox29.com

Swimmer who went missing off New Jersey coast identified

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, NJ
FOX 43

Animal shelters encourage pet fostering to clear kennels

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — June marks the start of National Foster a Pet Month, and workers at animal shelters say fostering could be key in clearing kennels. With kitten season in full swing, animal shelters are filling up with young felines. A kitten’s best chance of survival is a foster home until they reach three months of age. Until then, their immune systems are too weak for a shelter environment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Animal Control#Streets Of Philadelphia
CBS Philly

Authorities Suspend Search For Missing Swimmer In Wildwood After Rescuing 2 People

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in Cape May County. Two other swimmers were rescued on Tuesday. All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did.   After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood. The swimmer, a man in his early 20s, is presumed dead. “It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
NBC Philadelphia

Trust Fund Heir Found Dead in Arboretum, Boyfriend Charged With Murder

For nearly three years, Rashid Young's family wondered why he vanished suddenly from his Pottstown, Pennsylvania apartment in August 2019. They recently hired a private investigator to try figuring out what happened to Young. After prompting by the P.I., Montgomery County detectives uncovered a trail of evidence that led them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania police hunt for suspect after 'targeted' shooting at nail salon, reports say

PITTSTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania are responding to a shooting at a nail salon near a Walmart Supercenter, according to police and local reports. At least one person was shot in the vicinity of the store, which is off State Route 315. Pennsylvania State Police said several shots were fired and described the shooting as an "attempted homicide." Authorities are actively looking for the shooter. Police later said they believe there is no danger to the public at large.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Deadly Police Shooting of Woman in Malvern Was Justified, Officials Say

Investigators say police were justified in shooting and killing a woman who was allegedly armed with a gun outside her Chester County home while having a mental health crisis last month. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan announced Thursday that detectives completed their investigation of the May 19 shooting in...
MALVERN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy