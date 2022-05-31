'No place for a horse': Animal control rescues horse found abandoned on streets of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A horse that was abandoned in the streets of Philadelphia is now in need of a new home. The horse was found wandering...www.fox29.com
PHILADELPHIA - A horse that was abandoned in the streets of Philadelphia is now in need of a new home. The horse was found wandering...www.fox29.com
This horse is severely underweight. The person who starved this horse and then absndonned it on the streets should be prosecuted for animal cruelty. It is good to know the horse is in a safe place now at ACCT Philly with food, shelter, and water. Horses are very expensive to keep and you can get in way over your head real quick. Breaks my heart to read this story.
And they want to imply having starving chickens on the backyards. Investigate who is the owner and put him/her in jail. Thats animal cruelty. And don't close the investigation until they find the person.
Comments / 4