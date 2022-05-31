The electrical signature of mafic explosive eruptions at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Yes you read that headline correctly: NASA observed the eruption of the 'Sharkcano' in Solomon Islands – aka the Kavachi volcano, one of the most active underwater volcanos in the Pacific region. In 2015, Kavachi and its harsh aquatic environment were discovered to be an unlikely home to two species of sharks (among many other fish species): the scalloped hammerhead shark and the silky shark. Kavachi was nicknamed "Sharkcano" thereafter – and now that Sharkcano has erupted, and NASA managed to get a look at it.

