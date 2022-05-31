The electrical signature of mafic explosive eruptions at Stromboli volcano, Italy
Volcanic lightning is commonly observed in explosive volcanic eruptions of Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI)"‰>"‰2 and can be detected remotely providing real-time volcano monitoring information. However, little is known about the electrical activity accompanying the lower-magnitude spectrum of explosive eruptions, often involving mafic magmas. We narrow this gap in knowledge by presenting...www.nature.com
