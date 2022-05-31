ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The electrical signature of mafic explosive eruptions at Stromboli volcano, Italy

By Caron E. J. Vossen
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolcanic lightning is commonly observed in explosive volcanic eruptions of Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI)"‰>"‰2 and can be detected remotely providing real-time volcano monitoring information. However, little is known about the electrical activity accompanying the lower-magnitude spectrum of explosive eruptions, often involving mafic magmas. We narrow this gap in knowledge by presenting...

ComicBook

Sharkcano Eruption Revealed in NASA Footage

Yes you read that headline correctly: NASA observed the eruption of the 'Sharkcano' in Solomon Islands – aka the Kavachi volcano, one of the most active underwater volcanos in the Pacific region. In 2015, Kavachi and its harsh aquatic environment were discovered to be an unlikely home to two species of sharks (among many other fish species): the scalloped hammerhead shark and the silky shark. Kavachi was nicknamed "Sharkcano" thereafter – and now that Sharkcano has erupted, and NASA managed to get a look at it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

U.K. Scientist Warns Radioactive Gas Trapped Beneath the North’s Melting Permafrost ‘Might Get Out’

A cancer-causing gas is at risk of "getting out" if the frozen ground of the North continues to melt. Scientists have been mapping out risks of permafrost thaw, which includes potential outbreak of a radioactive gas lurking beneath it, NewsBreak reports. Some years back, U.K. scientist Paul Glover says the event would be probable in the future, after a speaker in a conference he went to described the low permeability of permafrost.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

As Big as It Gets: Massive Hunga Volcano Eruption Comparable to Krakatoa

The January 2022 eruption of the Hunga volcano in Tonga was the largest volcanic eruption in the 21st century, and the largest recorded since the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo. NASA determined that the eruption was “hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.”. New...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
natureworldnews.com

Blood Moon Causes Intense Earthquakes Across the Globe

The British Geological Survey (BGS) explains the connection between the recent blood moon and earthquakes. On May 16, a lunar eclipse occurred for a brief moment during the fifth full moon of the year. This resulted in a reddish tinge to the extraterrestrial body as seen from Earth. Stargazers and...
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

This Huge Underground City May Have Been a Refuge for 70,000 Early Christians

Persecuted by the Romans, early Christians in what is now Turkey went underground—literally. Archaeologists have found evidence of a massive subterranean city they believe was designed for just that purpose. The city is thought to have housed roughly 70,000 people in the second and third centuries C.E., Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe reports.
RELIGION
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Abundance of Rare Nuclear Fusion Fuel on Earth

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered evidence that a key rare resource, called helium-3, is potentially ten times more common on Earth than previously known—though the source of all this extra supply remains mysterious, reports a new study. The finding is important because helium-3 could serve as a foundation of limitless clean power for our civilization, but has been seen as inaccessible since it is largely found in outer space locations, especially the Moon.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Powerful 7.2 earthquake slams southern Peru

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Peru this morning, according to The Associated Press. Why it matters: While earthquakes are common in Peru, the earthquake’s dangerously high magnitude is more rare, with the country’s last 7-plus magnitude earthquake occurring in November. Prior to last November,...
ENVIRONMENT

