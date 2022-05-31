ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Potential future malaria transmission in Odisha due to climate change

By Ruchi Singh Parihar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture projections of malaria transmission is made for Odisha, a highly endemic region of India, through numerical simulations using the VECTRI dynamical model. The model is forced with bias-corrected temperature and rainfall from a global climate model (CCSM4) for the baseline period 1975"“2005 and for the projection periods 2020s, 2050s, and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Vectri
