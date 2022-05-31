Coping tips for parents and teachers after the Uvalde school shooting

Last week's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has reverberated across the nation.

School districts from coast to coast have sent home tips on how to talk to children about tragedy . Meanwhile, parents, caregivers and teachers are also navigating the collective grief and trauma of yet another school shooting.

Axios asked University of Pennsylvania psychologist Howard Stevenson, an expert in violence prevention and racial stress and trauma, for tips on how adults can cope in the aftermath of Uvalde.