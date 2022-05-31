ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coping tips for parents and teachers after the Uvalde school shooting

By Mike D'Onofrio
Axios Philadelphia
Axios Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Last week's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has reverberated across the nation.

  • School districts from coast to coast have sent home tips on how to talk to children about tragedy . Meanwhile, parents, caregivers and teachers are also navigating the collective grief and trauma of yet another school shooting.

Axios asked University of Pennsylvania psychologist Howard Stevenson, an expert in violence prevention and racial stress and trauma, for tips on how adults can cope in the aftermath of Uvalde.

  1. Don't suppress your feelings: Listen to your body and thoughts, and keep tabs on how you're responding to information about the tragedy, Stevenson said.
  2. Engage in self-care: Fear and anxiety may cause people to lose sleep or appetite. "Self-care also means to notice that you need to keep living well," he said.
  3. Get accurate information: Think critically about your news sources, look out for exaggerated accounts, and challenge information you know to be inaccurate, particularly when talking to people you trust. "Helping others be better informed is helpful for your own sense of control and agency in a world that feels unstable," he said.
  4. Talk to family members: It's understandable to feel worried for your loved ones. Make a plan together for how best to respond to what's happening in the world, Stevenson said.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/philadelphia

