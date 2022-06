In-person events at Art & Soul return. Granted, this year’s event is still different. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Arts Council of Indianapolis, organizers of the event, to get creative. A virtual event was held in 2021, and concerns about spreading the virus caused organizers to move the festival, normally held in February during Black History Month, to June, which is Black Music Month. Historically, the Indianapolis Artsgarden has been the sole venue for performances. In another twist this year, performances will be at different venues throughout the city.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO