Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Okeechobee; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands This product covers East Central Florida **TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS AND FLOOD WATCHES CONTINUE FOR BREVARD, OSCEOLA, OKEECHOBEE, INDIAN RIVER, SAINT LUCIE, AND MARTIN COUNTIES** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 540 miles southwest of Fort Pierce FL - 22.3N 86.8W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 5 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One, near the northeast tip of the Yucatan Peninsula is forecast become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm later today as it moves northeast across the southeast Gulf of Mexico. The system is then forecast to move across the southern half of the Florida peninsula on Saturday. Widespread rainfall has already developed across south Florida this morning well ahead of the center of this system, and as it draws closer to the southern Florida peninsula late tonight into Saturday, the frequency of showers and squalls will increase. Sustained winds may approach tropical storm force, and will frequently gust above tropical storm force in stronger outer rainbands, and squalls near where the center tracks across the state. Based on the latest forecast track, the strongest winds and gusts are expected from early Saturday morning through around sunset. The main hazard for east central Florida remains the potential for flooding rainfall. Widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast across Okeechobee, Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River Counties, with local amounts as high as 10 inches. For Osceola and Brevard Counties, 3 to 5 inches with local amounts up to 7 inches may occur. With the system forecast to track eastward as a weak Tropical Storm across Florida, storm surge is not expected along the east central coast. However, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, mainly south of Interstate 4. Residents and visitors should stay tuned to the latest forecasts and information regarding Potential Tropical Cyclone One today through Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across across Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast, specifically in Martin County. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Additional flooding impacts are possible in Brevard and Osceola Counties, where a Flood Watch remains in effect. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across areas now under a Tropical Storm Warning. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO