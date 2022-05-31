The heat continues in Charlotte Tuesday; weather stays mostly dry through workweek

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday kicks things off in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies and calm winds. Warm mornings will lead to hot afternoons as high pressure keeps skies open to plenty of sunshine.

Look to see the high approach the low 90s this afternoon, which is well above the normal high of 83 for this time of year. Winds will be calm throughout the day so we won’t have a light breeze to help us cool off.

Be sure to apply sunscreen generously and frequently with the UV Index likely to be near 10 this afternoon which is VERY HIGH! Burn time is about 15 minutes during the peak heating hours of the day so be sure to take breaks indoors and find shade whenever possible.

Tonight into Wednesday will dip into the mid-60s overnight with mostly clear skies. We rebound and heat up heading into Wednesday with highs peaking near 94 degrees.

Mid-90s will linger into Thursday before a cold front approaches from the northwest looking to provide some relief. This will also increase rain and isolated storm chances late Thursday into Friday.

Look to see a few stray showers on Friday as highs will be limited to the upper 80s. We’ll stay warm and mostly dry through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Temps get hot again Monday of next week as highs approach the upper 80s and a slight chance of rain returns.

Today: Sunny & Hot. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 66.

