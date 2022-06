MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An earthquake shook a small Tennessee town near Dyersburg overnight.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake happened in Newbern around 3:40 a.m., according to the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information.

Residents in the area may have felt some shaking.

To report anything you may have felt during the earthquake, click here.

The survey is conducted by the Earthquake Hazards Program.

