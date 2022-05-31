ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

Standoff arrest as SWAT serves warrant in Garrett

By Jada Burtin
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1Sy2_0fvXC0KV00

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Garrett mobile home park early Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., multiple police units were seen inside the North Pointe Crossing mobile home park in Garrett. That’s near the intersection of State Roads 327 and 8.

Police could be seen at trailer lot 100 on Woodwind Trail. WANE 15 was at the scene, and heard an officer over a loudspeaker say a name. The officer ordered the man to come out, and said they had arrest and search warrants.

Police deployed at least one flash-bang. We have not been able to speak with police yet. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
TiffinOhio.net

Man killed in Bascom crash

Bascom, Ohio — A Fostoria man was killed in a vehicle crash in Bascom Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:28 p.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a 2000 Ford pickup truck hitting a tree near 6330 W. State Route 18 in Bascom. Upon arrival,...
BASCOM, OH
FOX59

Anderson traffic stop results in multiple preliminary felony charges

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two people face multiple preliminary charges after police say a traffic stop revealed narcotics and a passenger with active warrants. The Indiana State Police said the arrests come after a trooper noticed a vehicle with expired plates Thursday afternoon. While talking to the driver, the ISP said the trooper noticed signs of […]
ANDERSON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Police#Law Enforcement
FOX59

Anderson man arrested for dealing meth

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man accused of dealing methamphetamine has been arrested in a joint operation between Indiana State Police and the Madison County Drug Task Force. Demond James White, 49, is charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, along with a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance and […]
ANDERSON, IN
wkvi.com

Knox K9 Aids in Arrest

A Knox man was arrested with the assistance of a K9 Tuesday, May 31 after allegedly eluding police following an incident. Police say 56-year-old Jeffery Osborne was wanted for several felonies and fled behind a residence in the 300 block of Bender Street around 6:40 p.m. CT. Officers from the Knox City Police Department and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department were able to set up a perimeter while Knox City Police Department K9 O’Neill tracked down Osborne who was hiding in thick vegetation, according to the report.
abc57.com

17-year-old shot in Elkhart Tuesday night

ELKHART, Ind. – A 17-year-old reported being shot by an unknown person in Elkhart on Tuesday night, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:17 p.m., an officer was called to a local hospital for a shooting report. The officer spoke to the 17-year-old victim, who said he was brought...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 13 years in prison for meth deals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who admitted to selling methamphetamine to a police criminal informant received a 13-year prison sentence in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. On two occasions Fort Wayne Police used a criminal informant to buy methamphetamine from 33-year-old Austin L. Williams last...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Police: Muncie man shot stepson during Memorial Day fight

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested on Monday after he reportedly shot his stepson in the jaw after a family fight. John Gregory Hughes, 53, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm. He was arrested and booked into the Delaware County Jail where he later bonded out. […]
MUNCIE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting north of downtown Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m. police were called to the 1700 block of Andrew Street on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two juvenile male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was reported to be in life-threatening condition, with the other in non-life-threatening condition. Both were transported to a local hospital.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

15-year-old accused of driving without a license

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police stopped a vehicle for a moving violation and found a 15-year-old without a license driving the vehicle, reports said. Police conducted the traffic stop near Plymouth Avenue and S. 11th Street at 6:41 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 15-year-old...
abc57.com

Driver dies in Fulton County crash Tuesday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver has died following a crash on S.R. 14 on Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:55 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of South S.R. 14 for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the driver...
abc57.com

Police investigating reports of shots fired at mobile home park

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Several homes in the Brookside Manor mobile home park were struck by bullets Saturday evening, according to Goshen Police. Police responded to the 61000 block of Old CR 17 at 11:10 p.m. for several reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they located several spent shell casings on...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police warn of circulation of prop money

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public of fake “motion picture” bills circulating in the city. Police have received reports from local businesses saying individuals have tried to pay for merchandise with fake $100 bills. The bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only”...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

State Trooper from Huntington County Retiring after 25 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is announcing that Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss, soon to be a 25 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, is retiring from the Department. Hotchkiss, a lifelong resident in Huntington County, is a 1991 graduate of Huntington...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
CBS Detroit

Suspect Apprehended After Bomb Threat At Jackson Middle School

(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect has been apprehended after a bomb threat was received at Northwest Kidder Middle School in Jackson. The threat was received over the phone and the call was made from inside the building, WLNS reports. School officials say students and staff were evacuated from the middle school and the high school, preschool, and office were placed on lockdown. Police were on the scene and investigated. “At this time, the situation at Northwest Middle School has been resolved. Law enforcement has searched the building and determined that there is no threat to staff and students,” the district said. The suspect has been apprehended, according to school officials. All after-school activities will go on as planned. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACKSON, MI
WISH-TV

2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing Indiana girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

2 dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died and five others have been hospitalized after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer. Police say the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday just west of South Bend and closed all...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy