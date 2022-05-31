Standoff arrest as SWAT serves warrant in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Garrett mobile home park early Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., multiple police units were seen inside the North Pointe Crossing mobile home park in Garrett. That’s near the intersection of State Roads 327 and 8.

Police could be seen at trailer lot 100 on Woodwind Trail. WANE 15 was at the scene, and heard an officer over a loudspeaker say a name. The officer ordered the man to come out, and said they had arrest and search warrants.

Police deployed at least one flash-bang. We have not been able to speak with police yet. This is a developing story.

