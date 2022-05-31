ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant weather settling in for the rest of the week

By Rusty Lord
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cold front and dry line brought some storms to the area yesterday but many of us did stay dry. Now the cooler and pleasant weather will be with us for the...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Friday Morning Forecast

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha woman found dead in Missouri River after boating accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Omaha woman’s body was found Thursday in the Missouri River, according to Iowa law enforcement. Emma Olsen, 20, was reported missing after a boating accident on Sunday. Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found her body south of where the...
WOWT

Name falcon chicks at OPPD's North Omaha station

6 On Your Side: Omaha residents grill officials over Nox-Crete fire response. Community members had the opportunity tonight to confront city and county officials about the fire response. Omaha Public Schools offer stipends to teachers and staff. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rewarding loyalty is at the center of the plan...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Officials alert Omaha residents of delayed yard waste collection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division wanted to alert Omaha residents Thursday of a delay in yard waste collection. According to the release, officials will focus on collecting Thursday’s and Friday’s yard waste on Monday, June 6. They say it’s...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Mulholland Grocery to begin rebuilding after devastating fire

MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mulholland Grocery Store in Malvern, Iowa is making progress on rebuilding. A massive fire tore through the store in December. Tom Mulholland says plans are officially underway to begin clearing what’s left of his family’s grocery store and start building and creating new memories.
MALVERN, IA
WOWT

Omaha traffic advisory: Police training on city streets Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police alerted the public Thursday morning that officers would be conducting police escort training around the city. The training with other local agencies and affecting multiple precincts requires authorities to briefly shut down stretches of roadway. Drivers were asked to be patient if they happen...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Help name falcon chicks recently hatched at OPPD station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are some newly hatched falcon chicks that are nameless and you can help name them. The peregrine falcons were born at OPPD’s North Omaha station. Clark and Lewis expanded their family. Clark laid four more eggs only two survived, but they seem to be...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rusty#First Alert#Humid#Dry Line#Wowt
klkntv.com

Crews contain wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews have contained the wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, according to the staff at Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. As of May 23, the fire had burned 4,192 acres, which caused a portion of the forest to close. With the fire contained,...
HALSEY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska one step closer to casino

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Works announces intersection closure and restriction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha Public Works Department has announced upcoming road restrictions that may impact traffic. According to Omaha Public Works, starting Friday at 7 p.m., the intersection of North 24th and Lake Street will be closed for street repair for three days. Starting Saturday at...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha residents react to crash, chase suspect

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if chemicals...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Various Extended Lane and Shoulder Closures on Highway 75 Start This Week

(Omaha, NE) -- A major interstate construction project gets underway in Omaha on Wednesday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning June 1st through the fall of 2022, there will be shoulder closures along U.S. Highway 75 northbound at J Street. NDOT says additionally, beginning June 6 through fall 2022, there will be various overnight lane closures from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. along US-75 southbound starting at the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road. The lane and shoulder closures will allow for bridge repairs, and road resurfacing and repairs.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries in semi rollover, significant damage to truck and load

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday afternoon, Norfolk Police Division responded to a semi rollover around 2 p.m. Captain Chad Reiman said that the truck was hauling building tresses at the time of the accident. Reiman said that the load was heavy enough that it shifted and causing the semi to roll...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

6 News WOWT programming notes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is calling viewers’ attention to some temporary time changes for a few of its broadcasts in coming days. Our Midday newscast will be pre-empted on Thursday and Friday by the French Open, but we will bring you any news updates during program breaks, and you will be able to follow our Stuff the Bus progress on Thursday by following the 6 News Facebook page.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy