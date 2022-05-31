Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant weather settling in for the rest of the week

(Omaha, NE) -- A major interstate construction project gets underway in Omaha on Wednesday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning June 1st through the fall of 2022, there will be shoulder closures along U.S. Highway 75 northbound at J Street. NDOT says additionally, beginning June 6 through fall 2022, there will be various overnight lane closures from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. along US-75 southbound starting at the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road. The lane and shoulder closures will allow for bridge repairs, and road resurfacing and repairs.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO