Shelby County Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash in Adair County

(Adair County) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle and two passenger vehicles.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Highway 25 and 120th Street in Adair County. Authorities say 56-year-old Jay Douglas Thysen of Elk Horn, Iowa died in the crash, and his passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, of Elk Horn, suffered injuries.

According to the State Police report, Jay Thysen was driving a southbound 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Highway 25 and stopped, signaling a left turn onto 120th street. The motorcycle yielded to a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 41-year-old Nicole Marie Elizabeth Lindberg of Greenfield, traveling northbound on Highway 25. A southbound 2012 Nissan Versa driven by 20-year-old Liam Edison Reinier of West Des Moines, distracted by a populated gathering on the east side of the road, collided with the rear of the Harley Davidson, pushing it into the rear driver’s side of the Malibu.

Jay Douglas Thysen was transported to the State Medical Examiner. Mercy 1 transported Karen Thysen to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.