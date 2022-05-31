Owensboro Mom Showing Others A Fun Way to Get Fit This Summer [VIDEO]

School is out for the summer across the Evansville area and while both teachers and students are enjoying a much-needed break from the books, most teachers are already looking ahead to the start of the school year (I know, I'm married to one). They're looking at the list of students they'll have when the new school year begins in August, and maybe even thinking about how they'll approach the subjects they'll be teaching. Of course, in order for their students to do the work that will need to be done, they'll need supplies to make it happen. The majority of that burden falls on the parents to buy the supplies their child will need. However, with prices on everything being high these days, school supplies may take a backseat to more important needs like electricity and food. That's why teachers also need to make sure their classrooms are well-stocked with supplies. While some of those are provided by the schools and the school corporation, budgets only go so far, leaving each teacher responsible for making up the difference. The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is looking to assist teachers with those supplies through its "Seasons of Sharing" campaign, and they need your help to make it happen.

