Severe Storms Damage Parts of Minnesota & South Dakota

A severe weather system barreled through Minnesota on Memorial Day.

It dumped heavy rain and left tens of thousands of people without power.

At one point more than a million people in Minnesota were under a tornado watch, which is rare for the area.

A suspected tornado left a trail of destruction in Forada, Minnesota. That’s about 2 hours northwest of Minneapolis.

It snapped trees, ripped off roofs, and at one point even cut off all roads leading into town.

The severe storms also struck Sioux Falls, South Dakota, smashing cars and homes.

Those severe storms are headed our way, predicted to stretch from Michigan all the way down into Texas.