The Great, Slow-Motion Humiliation of Piers Morgan

There is something dissonant about Twitter’s stock price. When the market closed on Wednesday, the social-media company was trading at $39.30 per share. It has been right there, somewhere between $35 and $41, since May 13. Many, many factors inform a stock price, but in Twitter’s case, one factor should theoretically win out and result in a much higher price. As you may have heard, Elon Musk agreed in late April to buy the company for $54.20 per share. In theory, once that deal closes, any Twitter shareholder who isn’t rolling over their stake into the new, Muskified Twitter will see their shares go poof and be replaced by $54.20 in cash apiece. There is an actual document saying that at a certain point in the near future, a Twitter share will be worth $54.20.

