ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Great, Slow-Motion Humiliation of Piers Morgan

By Imogen West-Knights
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk around a corner in London at the moment, and there’s a good chance you’ll come face to face with Piers Morgan. “Love him or hate him, you won’t want to miss him,” say the endless billboards, accompanied by an alarmingly large picture of Morgan’s face, a halo over one side...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

The Queen gives Prince Harry new medal following his return to the UK

The Queen has awarded Prince Harry a medal on his return to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee. The privately-funded medals are commemorative, in honour of the monarch's incredible 70-year reign, and have been distributed to both working and non-working members of the royal family. The gold medals are attached...
U.K.
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Slate

The Depp-Heard Verdict Shattered the Greatest Myth About TikTok, Once and for All

The night of the verdict in the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard trial, I went out for a drink with a friend. Over a cocktail, we sighed heavily. It was a birthday celebration, so we tried to talk about cheerier things, but the conversation kept drifting back to the trial. She defamed him? His lawyers also defamed her? But a British court already ruled a newspaper could print that Depp abused her? What does this mean for Evan Rachel Wood? What does this mean for average people, our friends, ourselves, who experience abuse?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Robinson
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Black to the Future Online

Like so much of pop culture, online culture is largely rooted in the work of Black and other marginalized people. Writer and activist Bridget Todd celebrates their stories on her podcast There Are No Girls on the Internet. On today’s episode of A Word, she joins Jason Johnson to talk about the challenge of preserving that history, and building communities for women, LGBTQ people, and Black folks in an increasingly hostile online world.
SOCIETY
Slate

Why Wall Street Thinks Elon Musk Is Getting Out of the Twitter Deal

There is something dissonant about Twitter’s stock price. When the market closed on Wednesday, the social-media company was trading at $39.30 per share. It has been right there, somewhere between $35 and $41, since May 13. Many, many factors inform a stock price, but in Twitter’s case, one factor should theoretically win out and result in a much higher price. As you may have heard, Elon Musk agreed in late April to buy the company for $54.20 per share. In theory, once that deal closes, any Twitter shareholder who isn’t rolling over their stake into the new, Muskified Twitter will see their shares go poof and be replaced by $54.20 in cash apiece. There is an actual document saying that at a certain point in the near future, a Twitter share will be worth $54.20.
STOCKS
Slate

All Their Apes Gone

Early last year, when nonfungible tokens arose out of the crypto world to become something of a cultural phenomenon, there was nary a grinning ape in sight. But within a few months, those avatars—procedurally generated simians sporting hats and sunglasses and drawn, more or less, in the manic style of a Gorillaz video—became the face of not only NFTs, but in some ways the broader mania around cryptocurrency. Yes, Bored Ape Yacht Club avis are basically just .jpgs stored on a digital ledger, easy for anyone on the web to right-click and save. And yes, though much of the rest of the NFT market has cratered, the apes remain a status symbol, having fetched nearly $20 million just over the past week with an average price of $188,000 per ape, according the website NFT Stats.
ANIMALS
Slate

Happy Platy Jubes!

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Meta, how the war in Ukraine is affecting the international food supply, and Queen Elizabeth’s Platy Jubes. In the Plus segment: Emily nerds out on the CPI. Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#British Royal Family#Talktv#Fox Nation#Sky News#Piers Morgan Uncensored#Cnn
Slate

The Bridge: Like the Legend of the Phoenix

In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy welcomes Jason King, Chair of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, who has advised producer Timbaland on music litigation and has had a front-row seat for Pharrell Williams’s mentoring of artists. Jason credits these Virginia Beach superstars with clairaudience, or clairvoyance of sound—the ability to hear into the future. And he says Missy Elliott, Pharrell’s and Tim’s peer from Virginia, still isn’t given enough credit for her David Bowie–like ability to shape-shift in a pop context and fuse the visual with musical genius.
PHOENIX, AZ
Slate

Are the Mormon TikTok Moms Really Swingers?

The Mormon moms on TikTok are accused of “soft swinging,” or engaging in sexual acts with people other than their spouses while their spouses are in the room, and people cannot stop asking about it. On the show today, Madison and Rachelle talk about Liam Payne’s recent comments about his former One Direction bandmates, and then they’re back with High Speed Downloads about the Early American Youtube channel, and the drama surrounding the Mormon moms of TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy