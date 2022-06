The newly appointed head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in St. Louis says his “first and primary” focus in the role will be preventing violent attacks. Jay Greenberg took over as the special agent in charge of the local office May 9. Less than a week later, a white teenager who embraced white supremacist ideology shot to death 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. And just last week, another 21 people, mostly children, were killed at a school in Texas.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO